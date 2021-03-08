Herbalife Nutrition To Present Growth Strategies And Opportunities At The Bank Of America Securities 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, announced today that its executives will be presenting at the virtual Bank of America Securities 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on March 9 and 10, 2021.

Alex Amezquita, Chief Financial Officer, and Eric Monroe, Senior Director, Investor Relations are scheduled to present in one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as a fireside chat on March 10, 2021 at 3:30 pm ET. Mr. Amezquita and Mr. Monroe will discuss the opportunities in the weight management, sports nutrition, and health and wellness industries; the value of the direct selling distribution channel; and the Company's growth strategies and financial performance.

The fireside chat will be webcast and available for replay on Herbalife Nutrition's investor relations website, https://ir.herbalife.com.

The Company welcomes investors, industry analysts, media and other interested parties to join the webcast to learn more about Herbalife Nutrition.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

