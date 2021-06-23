Herbalife Nutrition® Wants You To Get Your Glow On With Their New Herbalife SKIN® LycoGlow™

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, expands its skincare line with Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow. The once-daily softgel helps give skin a natural glow and supports skin's texture and appearance for a smoother and more radiant look.* Formulated with Lycored Nutrient Complex® For Skin (Tomato Fruit Extract), its plant-based ingredients help nourish the skin with nutrients and antioxidants and is designed to complement a holistic skincare routine. Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow provides the benefits of about four servings of tomatoes. The product combines lycopene, phytoene and phytofluene, found naturally in tomatoes, along with carnosic acid from rosemary extract to balance the skin's response to sun exposure and environmental stresses.***

"Our new plant-powered supplement combines natural ingredients like tomato and rosemary extracts to support the skin's texture and appearance for a smoother and more radiant look*," said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president and managing director of North America Herbalife Nutrition. "We are expanding our line of plant-based skincare to meet the growing demand from consumers who value products from a company they trust."

The market for plant-based products is expanding exponentially as consumers increasingly seek products with ingredients infused with botanical ingredients. This reflects a consumer's desire and demand for self-care products and practices with traditional roots. Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow is formulated with tomato extract and carnosic acid from rosemary extract which provide antioxidant activity.* Tomato extract and carotenoids support smooth, firm skin, and a radiant glow.*

"Unlike topical skincare products, Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow's tomato and rosemary extracts provide skin nourishment for both the face and body," said Laura Chacon-Garbato, Herbalife Nutrition director, Worldwide Nutrition Education and Training, and licensed esthetician. "The outer layers of the skin regenerate every 4-6 weeks, and our new daily supplement takes time to build up carotenoid levels in the skin to support its response to sun exposure.***"

Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow features carotenoids from tomato extract, which the body does not produce independently and may support skin radiance.* Carotenoids are responsible for giving fruits and veggies their vibrant hues. These pigments are some of nature's big-time antioxidants. Because our bodies do not produce them on their own, supplementation with carotenoids from tomato extract can support the body's response to sun exposure.***

This product is only available through Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) - Get Report is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities worldwide.

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

**This product is not a substitute for topical sunscreen. We recommend continuing your daily Herbalife SPF 30 product regimen.

Lycored Nutrient Complex® is a registered trademark of Lycored, Orange, New Jersey.

