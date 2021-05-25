Herbalife Nutrition Executives To Present Growth Strategies And Opportunities At Jefferies Social Selling Summit And Citi's Day Of Direct Selling Conference

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, announced today that its executives will be presenting at the Jefferies Social Selling Summit on May 26, 2021, and at Citi's Day of Direct Selling Conference on May 27, 2021.

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, announced today that its executives will be presenting at the Jefferies Social Selling Summit on May 26, 2021, and at Citi's Day of Direct Selling Conference on May 27, 2021. Chief Financial Officer, Alex Amezquita; senior vice president of Finance, Strategy and Investor Relations, Bill Ferrante; and senior director of Investor Relations Eric Monroe, are scheduled to participate in one-on-one and small group meetings at both events, as well as a fireside chat at the Jefferies Summit on May 26.

Mr. Amezquita, Mr. Ferrante, and Mr. Monroe will discuss the opportunities in the weight management, sports nutrition, and health and wellness industries, the value of the direct selling distribution channel and the company's growth strategies and financial performance.

The fireside chat from the Jefferies Social Selling Summit will be available for viewing on the Herbalife Nutrition investor relations website, https://ir.herbalife.com, following the event. The company also welcomes investors, industry analysts, media and other interested parties to visit the investor site where this and other investor presentations are available.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) - Get Report is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005394/en/