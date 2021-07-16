Herbalife Nutrition And Proactive Sports Performance Debut New Elite Training Facility

Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, along with Proactive Sports Performance have opened a new $8 million elite training facility, "Proactive Fueled by Herbalife Nutrition," located in Westlake Village, California.

Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, along with Proactive Sports Performance have opened a new $8 million elite training facility, "Proactive Fueled by Herbalife Nutrition," located in Westlake Village, California. The 17,000 square foot multi-sport training center provides a high tech, personalized experience for athletes, including access to physical conditioning, sports rehabilitation, personalized nutrition management and the Herbalife24 sports performance testing lab.

The center will serve a wide variety of professional athletes across numerous sporting disciplines, including talent from the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, winter sports (i.e., hockey and skiing), as well as collegiate and high school athletes looking to make it to the next level of their sport*. Data-driven workouts, supported by the advanced technological equipment at the facility and team of onsite sports performance experts, will help athletes track improvement, compare metrics and set performance benchmarks, allowing them to continue to improve and evolve their skillset.

"Our investment in this world-class facility, and particularly the performance lab, will give us the opportunity to really understand how our products help to elevate athletic performance and in turn, provide invaluable knowledge to our independent distributors who work with their customers to achieve their own results," said Samantha Clayton, vice president, Sports Performance and Fitness, Herbalife Nutrition.

The elite training center features a Proactive performance zone, speed lab, therapy and recovery hub, Herbalife24 fueling station, and Herbalife24 sports performance lab. Notable equipment and technology in the facility include the following:

Altitude Chamber : Simulates elevations up to 14,000 ft for athletes training to perform in high altitude climates with lower oxygen levels. The chamber, which is one of only three installed in the U.S., is equipped with a variety of premium conditioning tools, including a Boost One gravity-reducing treadmill to enhance conditioning while preserving joint health.

: Simulates elevations up to 14,000 ft for athletes training to perform in high altitude climates with lower oxygen levels. The chamber, which is one of only three installed in the U.S., is equipped with a variety of premium conditioning tools, including a Boost One gravity-reducing treadmill to enhance conditioning while preserving joint health. BioDex System 4 Pro : Measures limb and muscle strength, for more accurate and effective rehab and training programs.

: Measures limb and muscle strength, for more accurate and effective rehab and training programs. BOD POD Body Composition Analysis Chamber : Determines athletes' weight and volume to determine body density and calculates body fat percentage.

: Determines athletes' weight and volume to determine body density and calculates body fat percentage. HP Cosmos Gaitway treadmill : Combines synchronized 3D ground forces and pressure distribution analysis, allowing for the highest accuracy of walking and running analysis. This facility has one of two in the entire country.

: Combines synchronized 3D ground forces and pressure distribution analysis, allowing for the highest accuracy of walking and running analysis. This facility has one of two in the entire country. Professional-sized basketball court with in-ground force plate technology : Captures the position of the ball 30 times per second with high-speed cameras which, through the Noahlytics Data Service, analyzes the trajectory and ball position within the rim, assisting players in accurately tracking their shots from anywhere on the court, and providing insight on what precise adjustments need to be made for better shooting percentages.

: Captures the position of the ball 30 times per second with high-speed cameras which, through the Noahlytics Data Service, analyzes the trajectory and ball position within the rim, assisting players in accurately tracking their shots from anywhere on the court, and providing insight on what precise adjustments need to be made for better shooting percentages. Springbok Analytics: Transforms MRIs into detailed 3D muscle analysis to identify deficient muscle volume, and muscle asymmetries that may lead to potential injury risks or impairments to performance.

"Our shared philosophy of combining conditioning with nutrition to create personalized training regimens for our athletes, no matter what level they're competing in, can now reach new heights through the offerings at this new location," said Ryan Capretta, Founder at Proactive Sports Performance. "With our indoor turf hill, high end laser technology, motion capture, easy access to customized nutrition, and a pro lounge for recovery-- and it's all under one roof."

To ensure athletes at the facility have access to the proper nutrition to power their training pre-, during, or post-workout, the Herbalife24 fueling station, overseen by sports dieticians and chef, will provide made-to-order custom meals, snacks, and beverages, as well as access to the nutrition company's Certified-for-Sport** Herbalife24® sports nutrition line.

After nearly 10 years with Herbalife Nutrition as the exclusive nutrition partner, this rebranded facility provides a higher level of integration. As the Proactive brand has been the off-season home to many successful and professional athletes, the new, fully equipped performance center allows training, conditioning, sports nutrition and rehabilitation experts to serve athletes of all levels as well as clients seeking goal-oriented personalized fitness training.

For more information visit www.IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com, or www.ProactiveSP.com

*Herbalife Nutrition has no affiliation with the sports leagues named here.

**CERTIFIED FOR SPORT is a registered trademark of NSF International.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) - Get Report is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

