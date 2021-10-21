HEPS CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Hepsiburada (D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler Ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi A/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Golden Horn Asset and Management Ltd, v.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Golden Horn Asset and Management Ltd, v. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada, et al., (Case No. 1:21-cv-08634) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada ("Hepsiburada" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HEPS) American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs" or "shares") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act").

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you suffered a loss on your Hepsiburada investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/d-market-electronic-services-trading-dba-hepsiburada/.

On or about July 1, 2021, Hepsiburada completed its IPO, selling approximately 62 million shares for $12.00 per share.

On August 26, 2021, Hepsiburada announced its second quarter 2021 financial results—the quarter which had ended before the IPO closed—and reported that revenue grew 5.2%, reflecting "the shift in GMV mix in favor of Marketplace." The Company also reported that EBITDA was "negative TRY 188.6 million in Q2 2021 compared to positive TRY 71.1 million in Q2 2020 . . . due to lower gross contribution driven primarily by investments to fortify our position in electronics, investments to penetrate in high frequency categories as well as higher customer demand for low margin products."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.05, or 25%, to close at $8.97 per share on August 26, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

By the commencement of this action, the Company's shares were trading as low as $5.30, a nearly 56% decline from the $12.00 per share IPO price.

The complaint in the action alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) that Hepsiburada suffered a sharp deceleration in operational and sales growth during second quarter 2021; (2) that, as a result, the Company initiated certain actions to fortify its competitive position, including investing in electronics and high frequency categories and discounting certain categories; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Hepsiburada's revenue and GMV had declined during second quarter 2021; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

As a result of the defendants' acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, the class has suffered significant losses and damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hepsiburada shares pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from this noticeask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles H. Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your telephone number and number of shares purchased.

