Hepatocellular Carcinoma Epidemiology Forecast 2019-2020 & 2029: Understand Magnitude Of HCC By Stage At Diagnosis, BCLC Stage, Child Pugh Stage, Risk Factors And Biomarkers

The Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and the global and historical trends for HCC in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and urban China). The report includes the diagnosed incident cases and five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of HCC in these markets from 2019-2029.Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a common type of primary liver cancer that arises from the hepatocytes in the liver. HCC has a high mortality rate and accounts for 75-90% of all primary liver cancers, making it the third leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide (El-Serag and Rudolph, 2007; Altekruse, McGlynn and Reichman, 2009; Lafaro, Demirjian and Pawlik, 2015; Cancer Treatment Centers of America, 2020). HCC is classified by various staging systems such as the Barcelona Clinic Liver Cancer (BCLC) stage and Child Pugh stages. The major risk factors for HCC are hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, and alcohol abuse (Lafaro, Demirjian and Pawlik, 2015).Cirrhosis is present in 80-90% of HCC patients and is crucial in the development of HCC. HCC is more common in men than women, averaging between two to four times as many cases in men than in women (El-Serag and Rudolph, 2007; Altekruse, McGlynn and Reichman, 2009). This could be due to men being more likely to be infected with HBV and HCV, consume alcohol, smoke cigarettes, or have increased iron levels (El-Serag and Rudolph, 2007).In 2019, the 8MM combined had 259,561 diagnosed incident cases of HCC in both sexes for ages 18 years and older. In 2019, Urban China accounted for the majority of these cases, with 154,032 diagnosed incident cases, while the UK accounted for the fewest cases, with 5,700 cases. The publisher's epidemiologists forecast the diagnosed incident cases of HCC to increase to 343,761 cases in 2029 in the 8MM at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 3.24% during the forecast period. Scope

The diagnosed incident cases of HCC are further segmented by sex and age (18 years and older), BCLC Stage (stage A, stage B, stage C, and stage D), Child Pugh stage (Child Pugh stage A, Child Pugh stage B, and Child Pugh stage C), HCC risk factors (HBV, HCV, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH] or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease [NAFLD], and alcohol use), cirrhotic and non-cirrhotic HCC, and biomarkers (Alpha-fetoprotein [AFP], >400ng/mL). Additionally, the report includes the all-time diagnosed prevalent cases of HCC by BCLC stage.

The HCC epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Tables & Figures 2 Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Executive Summary2.1 Catalyst2.2 Related Reports2.3 Upcoming Reports 3 Epidemiology3.1 Disease Background3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities3.3 Global and Historical Trends3.4 Forecast Methodology3.4.1 Sources3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods3.4.3 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC3.4.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC by BCLC Stage3.4.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC by Child Pugh Stage3.4.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases by HCC Risk Factors3.4.7 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC by Cirrhotic Versus Non-cirrhotic HCC3.4.8 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC by Biomarker AFP3.4.9 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HCC 3.4.10 All-Time Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of BCLC by Stage3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for HCC, 2019-20293.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC3.5.2 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC3.5.3 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC3.5.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC by BCLC Stage3.5.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC by Child Pugh Stage3.5.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC by Risk Factors3.5.7 Diagnosed Incident Cases by Cirrhotic Versus Non-cirrhotic HCC3.5.8 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC by Biomarker AFP3.5.9 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HCC 3.5.10 All-Time Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HCC by BCLC Stage3.6 Discussion3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight3.6.2 COVID-19 Impact3.6.3 Limitations of the Analysis3.6.4 Strengths of the Analysis 4 Appendix4.1 Bibliography4.2 About the Authors4.2.1 Epidemiologist4.2.2 Reviewers4.2.3 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology4.2.4 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and StrategyFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crd0x9

