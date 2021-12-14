Henry Vallejo's Oscar® Favorite 'Powerful Chief' Puts Peru On The Map As Top Film Production Destination

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Vallejo's award-winning film Powerful Chief is Peru's official Oscar® entry for Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards ® taking place on March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The film has received several accolades and is among the favorites on the shortlist in the race for the Oscar®, per Variety Magazine's 2022 Oscars predictions.

Vallejo hopes to nab the second Oscar® nomination for Peru with his unfiltered, harsh but honest depiction of daily life in Puno, which highlights the challenges that immigrants face even within their own country. The minimalist film has little dialogue and relies on the sites and sounds of the city to provide the backdrop. Vallejo also uses long takes in most scenes, with the camera following the protagonist as he moves incessantly about the city.

Powerful Chief is a beautiful and sharp representation, with a genuinely remarkable sociological analysis, of an Andean society struggling to fit into the modern world. Puno is a city full of traditions, international tourists and economic strength, that attracts a young man looking for a way to survive. Vallejo, the director, shows us impartially but implicitly an in-depth view of this society and shows us how the main character refuses to give up but instead seeks to stand out in an honorable way.

With the development of PROMPERU´s strategy to promote the country as a film location through "Film in Peru" and with the support of the Ministry of Culture, which promotes the national audiovisual production in national and international markets, Peruvian film production has grown significantly in the past several years, according to Conrado Falco, Trade Commission of Peru in Los Angeles / PROMPERÚ. "We are thrilled to know that many stories from our country are yet to be told and that several Hollywood productions are being filmed in Peru and that they can take advantage of the spectacular landscapes from the Pacific coast to the Andes, home to the city of Cusco and the magnificent Machu Picchu and the Amazon jungle which encompasses more than 50% of the Peruvian territory," stated Falco.

Powerful Chief opened to sold out theaters in Peru on December 9, 2021.

