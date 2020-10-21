Henry Schein Supports The Global Fight Against Cancer Through Its Practice Pink Program

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced that it will again support nonprofit organizations dedicated to the fight against cancer through its Practice Pink® program.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced that it will again support nonprofit organizations dedicated to the fight against cancer through its Practice Pink® program. Now in its 14th year, Henry Schein has donated more than $1.7 million through the program towards promoting early cancer detection, improving access to care, and supporting research and prevention efforts. Practice Pink, an international effort, is an initiative of Henry Schein Cares, the Company's global corporate social responsibility program.

Along with non-governmental organizations and supplier partners across North America and Europe, Henry Schein is helping dental and medical health care professionals raise awareness and support for a cure for breast cancer and other cancers by offering its customers a range of pink products, including health care consumables, practice supplies, and apparel. Customers can obtain more information about these products in the Henry Schein Dental and Medical catalogs.

"As part of Henry Schein Cares' mission, we are dedicated to helping catalyze public-private partnerships and mobilize the resources needed to promote wellness and prevention," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. "Thanks to our dedicated customers and valued supplier partners who have played a large role in making Practice Pink a success, we have collectively helped promote early cancer detection, improved access to care, and provided financial support to further advance the goals of the organizations we support."

The Practice Pink program supports U.S.-based organizations such as the American Cancer Society, Cohen Children's Medical Center of Northwell Health, Stony Brook Children's Hospital, and the Memorial Sloan Kettering/Henry Schein Cares Women's Health Center. In Europe, the program supports organizations such as the Italian League for the Fight Against Cancer (LILT), Germany-based Brustkrebs Deutschland e.V., and Federacja Stowarzyszeń Amazonki in Poland.

For more information about Practice Pink and Henry Schein Cares, please visit www.henryschein.com/PracticePink.

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on four pillars: engaging Team Schein Members to reach their potential, ensuring accountability by extending ethical business practices to all levels within Henry Schein, promoting environmental sustainability, and expanding access to health care for underserved and at-risk communities around the world. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on three main areas: advancing wellness, building capacity in the delivery of health care services, and assisting in emergency preparedness and relief.

Firmly rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the concept of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the philosophy behind Henry Schein Cares is a vision of "doing well by doing good." Through the work of Henry Schein Cares to enhance access to care for those in need, the Company believes that it is furthering its long-term success. To learn more about how Henry Schein Cares is making a difference, please visit: www.henryschein.com/socialresponsibility.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

