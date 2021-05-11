Henry Schein One Announces Enhancement Of Its AxiUm Dental Software By Integrating Dental And Medical Patient Records

Henry Schein One announced today the availability of a new software module that integrates dental and medical patient records, reflecting an increased interest among health care providers to offer comprehensive services to patients.

The module, called Consistency of Care, is open architecture software that supports the growing need for interoperability and information sharing between dentistry and medicine. It was developed by Exan Software, a Henry Schein One company and the creator of the axiUm dental management software suite, which is a leading software product among dental and dental hygiene schools and large group practices.

Recognizing the desire to ensure that medical and dental patient health records are accessible to all health care providers, the Consistency of Care solution within axiUm allows dental schools to communicate patient health records to their medical counterparts, regardless of a medical school's software. This integration provides faculty and students with a holistic view of a patient's health, ensuring best practice principles and the highest patient care standards.

By connecting axiUm's dental electronic health record (EHR) to a medical EHR through the Consistency of Care module, schools can consolidate patient record benefits without compromising academic dental software. Synchronization of patient data through an Application Programming Interface (API) ensures that patient information, medical conditions, and allergies are accurate, providing health care professionals with a single view of their patient's health records. By integrating dental software with EHRs, a higher standard of patient care can be achieved while delivering an improved patient experience and maintaining consistency of care — supporting better outcomes for patients.

"Our goal at Henry Schein One is to provide innovative practice solutions to dental professionals, so they can focus on providing the best patient care possible," said Mike Baird, Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein One. "We're excited to bring the Consistency of Care module to market, as the benefits of integrated dental and medical care are clear, with improved patient outcomes and increased efficiency."

Penn Dental Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania is the first dental school to implement axiUm's Consistency of Care integration solution, communicating its dental patients' EHR data to its medical school.

"Several years ago, we looked at an electronic medical record that included a small dental component," said Dr. Mark Wolff, Dean at Penn Dental Medicine. "However, we concluded that it was not worth the extra effort required to make the system work. We needed to come up with a solution that would save us time and satisfy industry interoperability standards, with the least amount of time and resources for the faculty and students to switch. axiUm's Consistency of Care solution allows us to keep using axiUm while maintaining interoperability between the two EHRs."

axiUm software manages the technical aspect of a student's dental education - from a student's first year to graduation. A dental-first design built specifically for the dental market, axiUm offers features that support the ever-changing academic landscape, from dental school grant funding applications and financial tracking to student supervision in clinics, mitigating risks associated with student practitioners, and the preparation for accreditation.

"The use of axiUm is important to us because the ability to manage grades, individual student performances, dental laboratory case tracking, and patient billing are daily requirements at Penn Dental Medicine," said Dean Wolff. "Larger medical EHRs do not manage student grades or performances, and they have issues with billing for dental procedures. Keeping our current dental EHR and integrating with medical gives us additional flexibility in managing Penn Dental Medicine."

The Consistency of Care module, powered by Redox, integrates directly into Epic software, a clinical solution used by medical professionals to support functions related to patient care. Penn Medicine utilizes Epic to manage their patients' EHRs, while Penn Dental Medicine utilizes axiUm. Redox helps to standardize health care data from any source, providing a single API for exchanging health care data with axiUm.

"We have built a trusted reputation for practical and robust software, and we are committed to assisting dental professionals, large dental practices, hospitals, and educational institutions worldwide with increasing efficiency," said Rachel Nelson, President of Exan Software. "With our new Consistency of Care integration solutions, axiUm can continue to support dental education at academic institutions like Penn Dental Medicine, while communicating all pertinent patient health care information to the university's School of Medicine. This commitment is backed by Exan's proven track record of superior customer support, implementation, and consulting services."

For more information on the Consistency of Care module, please visit Exan's website at https://www.exansoftware.com/consistency-of-care/.

About Exan

Exan is a proven leader in dental management software. With over 25 years of experience in the software marketplace, Exan has built a trusted reputation for software that is secure, practical, and robust. Recognized as an industry leader, Exan operates its four software business groups - Dental Academic Institution, Dental Group Enterprise, Private Practice, and Hygiene Institution divisions - through a centralized network which services North America and Europe. With offices in Canada and the United States our goal is to make every client the best reference possible.

About Henry Schein One

Henry Schein One, a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc. established in partnership with Internet Brands in 2018, is a software company providing integrated software and services to the dental industry. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company offers market-leading solutions for dental practices, including Dentrix®, Dentrix Ascend®, Dentrix® Enterprise, Easy Dental®, TechCentral™, Demandforce®, Sesame Communications, Lighthouse360®, Officite, and DentalPlans.com® as well as solutions offered through international companies, including Software of Excellence, Logiciel Julie, InfoMed, axiUm, and LabNet, among others. For more information, visit www.henryscheinone.com.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 20,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental and medical laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.

