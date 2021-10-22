Henry Schein Announces Support For Mission Of Mercy Events

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced its support for two Mission of Mercy events scheduled through 2021, part of the Company's three-year commitment to America's Dentists Care Foundation (ADCF).

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced its support for two Mission of Mercy events scheduled through 2021, part of the Company's three-year commitment to America's Dentists Care Foundation (ADCF). Henry Schein's support includes donations up to $600,000 in health care products to assist in the delivery of free oral care to underserved and underrepresented communities.

The Mission of Mercy (MOM) events will take place in Pittsburgh, PA (10/22-10/23) and Phoenix, AZ (12/9-12/11).

According to the Urban Institute's April 2021 Health Reform Monitoring Survey, dental care was the most common type of delayed health care for adults during the pandemic. Donations from Henry Schein of sterilization pouches, gloves, procedural masks, prophy paste, and more will help dental volunteers deliver much-needed oral care to those who have foregone regular dental visits.

"At Henry Schein, we actively support community-based programs that provide easy access to oral care and help improve health equity for populations most in need," said Jennifer Kim Field, Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility, Henry Schein. "By continuing our partnership with ADCF through Henry Schein Cares - our global corporate social responsibility program - we are able to deepen partnerships with the dental profession around service of underserved communities, aligning our collective interests to help health happen."

Working closely with state or local dental associations or societies, MOM events are staffed by volunteer dentists and dental hygienists who provide dental exams, X-rays, fillings, extractions, and instructions on proper oral hygiene to people in need. Dental assistants and lay volunteers also contribute to the efforts in various capacities. According to the ADCF, each clinic treats about 70 patients per hour, with each patient receiving on average approximately $500 in free dental care.

"Thank you to Team Schein for continuing to support Mission of Mercy and other charitable dental clinics that help us deliver quality oral health care," said Ben Hopper, Program Manager, ADCF. "The Company's donation of supplies, including PPE, will help our volunteers perform the same quality care they would in their practice and restore the public's confidence in safe and convenient dentistry."

For more information about Mission of Mercy, and to learn more about the 2021 events, please visit www.adcf.net.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 21,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental and medical laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005485/en/