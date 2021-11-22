Henry Schein Announces Lineup Of New Products And Solutions At The Greater New York Dental Meeting

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced its presence at the 2021 Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM), featuring a rich lineup of product demonstrations and educational offerings designed to help oral health professionals enhance practice...

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced its presence at the 2021 Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM), featuring a rich lineup of product demonstrations and educational offerings designed to help oral health professionals enhance practice efficiency.

Visitors to the GNYDM can explore the Company's comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions that help optimize every step of the practice workflow, including digital equipment, technology solutions, and innovative business services to help manage and grow dental practices (booth #4223); practice management, marketing, and patient engagement solutions from Henry Schein One (#4625); clear aligner solutions from Henry Schein Orthodontics (booth #4631); as well as transition planning, sales and valuations, and practice financing solutions from Dental Practice Transitions (#4128). Henry Schein will also launch its new loyalty program, Henry Schein Thrive Rewards, at this year's GNYDM. Henry Schein Thrive Rewards is designed to help Henry Schein Dental customers maximize the value of their purchases by earning and redeeming points. Please visit www.henryscheindental.com/ThriveRewards to learn more.

"We're excited to return to the Greater New York Dental Meeting this year and continue the tradition of connecting with our customers in a meaningful way," said AJ Caffentzis, President, U.S. Dental Distribution, Henry Schein. "We look forward to showcasing our latest portfolio of innovative products and solutions that dental professionals have come to expect and can continue to rely on to enhance practice workflows and deliver quality care to their patients."

Attendees to the GNYDM can also take advantage of a course hosted by Henry Schein entitled " Magical Mystery Tour of Revenue Cycle Management." In this three-hour session, industry thought leaders will discuss key metrics to help enhance profitability, when and how to outsource dental billing, and evaluating and comparing reimbursements for preferred provider organizations (PPOs). To register for this course, please click here.

Digital Solutions to Enhance the Patient Experience

Throughout the meeting, Henry Schein will demonstrate the latest products and technology solutions, including lasers, scanners, and 3D printers. Members of the Henry Schein Dental leadership team, along with representatives from 3Shape, ACTEON, A-dec, Convergent Dental, Dentsply Sirona, Digital Doc, Formlabs, KaVo, Planmeca, and SprintRay will be available to answer questions, suggest customized solutions, and demonstrate new products, such as the 3Shape Trios® 4, ACTEON SoproCARE, A-dec dental 500 chair, Convergent Dental All-tissue Solea® Laser, Dentsply Sirona CEREC® Primescan and Primemill, Dentsply Sirona Teneo Chair, DEXIS™ digital sensors, Digital Doc Intraoral Camera, Formlabs 3D Printer, KaVo OP 3D™, Planmeca Emerald S Scanner and PlanMill 30 S, Schick digital sensors, and SprintRay 3D Printer.

At the Henry Schein Orthodontics booth (#4631), Henry Schein representatives will also be available to discuss the new Studio Pro™ 4.0 innovative treatment planning software solution for Reveal® Clear Aligners. Available within the Reveal Aligners DDX Portal, Studio Pro 4.0 offers Reveal Clear Aligner providers advanced tools to model, customize, and achieve predictable tooth movement for clear aligner treatment planning.

Streamlining the Practice Workflow

Visitors to Henry Schein One's booth can explore the Company's portfolio of solutions all designed to enhance the practice workflow including:

Practice Management: Dentrix®, Dentrix Ascend®

Dentrix®, Dentrix Ascend® Patient Marketing: Officite, DentalPlans.com, Sesame Elite Web

Officite, DentalPlans.com, Sesame Elite Web Patient Communication: Demandforce®, Dentrix Patient Engage, Lighthouse 360®

Demandforce®, Dentrix Patient Engage, Lighthouse 360® Revenue Cycle Management: Payment Processing, Billing and Electronic Claims

Payment Processing, Billing and Electronic Claims Dental Analytics: Jarvis Analytics

Jarvis Analytics Onsite Hardware: TechCentral™

TechCentral™ Practice Development:Coaching, Training, and Education

Henry Schein One will also launch PhoneSight, a new addition to the Company's portfolio of patient communication solutions at this year's GNYDM. Designed as a Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) solution that integrates with patient communication software, PhoneSight makes it easier for dental offices to make and route calls and personalize patient interactions. PhoneSight also allows the dental team to instantly see pertinent patient information such as upcoming appointments before picking up the phone.

To learn more about Henry Schein's presence at this year's GNYDM, please visit https://henryscheinevents.com/.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 21,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental and medical laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005732/en/