Henry Repeating Arms Sponsoring Kevin Harvick's Xfinity Series Ride At Road America

RICE LAKE, Wis., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin-based firearms manufacturer Henry Repeating Arms is announcing primary sponsorship of Kevin Harvick's entry for the Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America (Wi.) on July 3 with the #99 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Henry Repeating Arms Ford Mustang.

The partnership marks Henry Repeating Arms' 5th primary sponsorship of a NASCAR Xfinity Series car. Additionally, its return to Road America marks the 2nd consecutive year as title sponsor of the race. Kevin Harvick, with 47 Xfinity Series career wins to his name, finished 4 th at his first Xfinity Series outing this year at Circuit of the Americas (Tx.).

Henry Repeating Arms operates a 135,000+ square foot facility in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, manufacturing rifles and shotguns a few hours west of Road America. Over 150 Henry employees and their families are attending the race in addition to Henry ambassador and UFC fighter Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. Henry Repeating Arms also invited 180 active-duty members or veterans of the U.S. military to attend free of charge.

Fans attending the race will have the opportunity to win one of two custom Henry 180 Edition rifles in a giveaway at Henry's fan experience display trailer. The prize rifles are identical to those presented at victory lane to the pole qualifying winner and the race winner.

"We are counting down the days until we can get out to Road America for what is going to be a huge, patriotic weekend. You can't go wrong with the mix of guns, gears, and fireworks right in our back yard at one of the beautiful motorsports venues in the country," says Anthony Imperato, President and Owner of Henry Repeating Arms. Imperato continues, "We are big Harvick fans, so to have him behind the wheel is exciting for us. Being first through the checkered flag in the Henry car at the Henry 180 would be the cherry on top. No pressure, Kevin."

The Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be televised live at 2:30 PM ET on NBC, Saturday, July 3.

Henry firearms are purchasable only through a licensed firearms dealer. For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.

About Henry Repeating Arms:Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all" and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its charitable endeavors under its Guns For Great Causes program, which focuses on sick children, both individual cases and children's hospitals, veteran and wounded veteran organizations, Second Amendment and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs 535 people and has 250,000 square-feet of manufacturing space in its Rice Lake, Wisconsin and Bayonne, New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry who invented and patented the Henry rifle in 1860 - the first repeating rifle, the lever action rifle, which is America's unique contribution to international firearms design and is one of the most legendary, respected and sought-after rifles in the history of firearms. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at www.HenryUSA.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and on Instagram @Henry_Rifles.

