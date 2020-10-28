Henderson, Nevada Launches Energy Efficient Smart Lighting Project With Cox Business

ATLANTA and HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Henderson and Cox Communications have successfully deployed the first stage of their smart community collaboration, starting with energy efficient lighting management and controls.

Cox2M, the IoT business line of Cox Communications, and the city are testing the solution in the area to help address challenges like energy conservation, infrastructure management and workflow automation. The objective of the pilot will be to measure the overall impact and value created by the smart community solution.

This collaboration will position Henderson among the most innovative communities as it aggregates critical data from energy consumption to make actionable decisions on resource management.

With the current and future phases of the pilot, the area will soon become an innovation exploration environment for the Cox2M Smart Communities platform. The goal is to uncover insights and new solutions to expand in Henderson and other Cox markets.

The one-year pilot began September 1, 2020 and includes smart lighting controls on thirty-three decorative and non-decorative lights, which will lower energy, maintenance and operational costs. The smart lighting solution will allow the city to monitor the energy usage through a single user interface, so municipal leaders can make actionable decisions through quantitative data analysis.

The City of Henderson and Cox will announce additional smart community projects in the coming months that address water consumption management, parking management solutions and video analytics.

"Given the economic circumstances, we are thrilled to get this project started," said Robert Herr, Chief Infrastructure Officer and Assistant City Manager. "We know the data derived from the smart lighting project will help our team address necessary efficient standards and create a more carbon-neutral future."

"At Cox, we've been with the city throughout this entire journey," said Derrick Hill, vice president, Cox Business Las Vegas. "We are proud that our teams have collaborated, often virtually, to keep the project moving forward."

"Smart lighting controls are a key element to an overall smart community ecosystem," said Barak Weinisman, vice president, Cox2M and smart communities. "For Henderson, this is a huge step in the journey to a more data-driven society that benefits the community and businesses, alike."

About Cox Communications:Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve six million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

About Cox BusinessThe commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit www.coxbusiness.com.

About Cox2MA new Cox Communications business line, Cox2M is committed to enabling truly connected environments by providing commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to businesses and communities. Cox2M delivers the ability to monitor and track commercial assets, powering operational efficiencies and improved experiences for its customers. Cox2M's end-to-end solutions seamlessly integrate connectivity, hardware, software and analytics to solve customer problems. Cox2M currently serves the automotive sector and is broadening its focus to other business sectors, cities, and communities.

About City of Henderson, NevadaIncorporated in 1953, Henderson is Nevada's second largest city with more than 317,000 residents. Henderson is a premier city, nationally recognized for its stunning parks, trails, master-planned communities, outstanding quality of life and patriotic past. Recognized as one of America's Best Places to Live (MONEY and Liveability.com), one of America's Best Cities (Business Week), one of the safest cities in America(Forbes, InsuranceProviders.com, Law Street Media, Movato.com), and a Bicycle Friendly Community (League of American Bicyclists), Henderson is a progressive and vibrant city committed to maintaining premier amenities and services for all who choose to live, learn, work and play in Henderson…a place to call home.

