HempFusion CBD To Be The Exclusive Supplier For Clinical Trial At Mount Sinai Medical Hospital, New York

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO)("HempFusion" or the "Company"), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce that Mount Sinai Medical Hospital, New York City, has selected HempFusion CBD to be used as the exclusive brand and the sole supplier in a six-month clinical trial.

The clinical trial, comprised of two studies, is being conducted by Dr. David Harnick, a board-certified cardiologist and electrophysiologist and Assistant Professor in Medicine and Cardiology at Mount Sinai, and is one of the first of its kind in the area of CBD's effect on targeted cardiology markers. Dr. Harnick has constructed this long-term clinical trial to collect data that will assist in a deeper understanding of CBD's effect on the body. He has chosen HempFusion for its rigors in regulatory standards, toxicology studies for safety and quality control adherence. The randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial is expected to begin in March 2021.

"Studying the potential effects that CBD may have on cardiology markers may potentially unlock some of the scientific mysteries that exist today," commented Dr. Harnick. "We know that there is evidence that CBD may have beneficial effects on the body, but the exact scope of those effects remains to be determined. There have been no published randomized prospective controlled trials evaluating the effects of CBD on these cardiac markers, so this research may prove to be groundbreaking," continued Dr. Harnick.

"This is the second clinical trial HempFusion is proudly participating in," commented Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to furthering research in the area of hemp-derived CBD and this study at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City is a significant expansion of our efforts that reinforces our continued focus on the safe and effective use of hemp-derived CBD products," continued Dr. Mitchell.

Additionally, HempFusion is pleased to report its CBD products are also part of the groundbreaking ValidCare Human Observational liver and male reproductive toxicology studies, exploring the effect of CBD on liver enzymes. In response to the FDA's request for science-based data to help determine the regulatory pathways for hemp-derived CBD products, this industry-wide study measures CBD's effects on the liver among healthy adults, with results expected in the coming weeks from the 1-year of planning and execution related to what many are considering the largest Human Observational liver and male reproductive toxicology studies done to date.

The CBD used in these studies is the same hemp derived CBD available to the public.

HempFusion features the use of panoramic, DNA verified industrial hemp that delivers not only CBD, but a wide array of cannabinoids in the ratio that is closer to that found in nature's true superfood: hemp. This proprietary EU commission registered, DNA verified, hemp extract is unique in the market because it contains a wider array of the compounds found in the hemp plant—compounds that many other companies remove during processing. HempFusion uses a slower, lower-heat version of CO2 extraction that delivers the same amount of CBD per serving but may have much more of the beneficial compounds critical to the entourage effect, such as cannabinoids and cannaflavins. HempFusion panoramic CBD is available in a range of products including capsules, oils and topicals and in formulas that target sleep, energy and stress. Learn more about them here.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion's diverse product portfolio comprises 48 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion's wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com.

