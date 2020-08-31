Hemp Technology Inc. Receives Court Approval To Acquire True Leaf Pet Assets

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemp Technology Inc. (HPTY: OTCBB), ("HPTY"), a vertically integrated, publicly traded holding company operating in the hemp industry, has successfully entered into a purchase and sale agreement dated August 11, 2020, to acquire substantially all of the assets of True Leaf Pet Inc. ("TLP"). TLP is a division of True Leaf Brands Inc. (CSE: MJ) (OTC Pink: TRLFF) (FSE: TLA).

We are pleased to advise that the Approval and Vesting Order was granted by the Court on Friday August 28, 2020.

The closing of the transaction pursuant to the Sale Agreement (the "Transaction") was subject to approval by the Court of the Transaction within 30 days of the execution date. The Transaction has been set to close September 11, 2020.

Hemp Technology Inc. operates and intends to further obtain a diversified portfolio of subsidiary companies. With a variety of assets, products, and ancillary offerings in the hemp and related industries, the Company's fluid business model is positioned to capitalize on, and quickly adapt to, changing market conditions.

The Company is continually seeking growth opportunities and strategic acquisitions that support its vertically integrated business model and maintain alignment with the dynamic industry environment. HPTY has employees/consultants, operations, and subsidiaries in the hemp, and ancillary product industry in both Canada the US and Europe. The company has broad experience with supply chain networks and distribution frameworks in hemp and related product supply, packaging supply, and accessory supply.

Hemp Technology is comprised of a highly experienced executive team with decades of combined business experience. With expertise spanning strategy, branding, business and product development, revenue generation, finance, and corporate governance, they have had demonstrated success launching profitable start-ups and shaping emerging markets.

TLP, the company currently sells their over 40 products globally via e-commerce, distributors, wholesalers, and in retail stores. TLP has current presence in over 3,500 stores and provides potential distribution reach of over 20,000 additional stores via True Leaf's current distribution network which generated $2.3 Million CAD in revenue Fiscal 2020.

HPTY shares TLP's original long-term vision and strategy for continued growth. With an existing similar pet product division Pettanicals Performance pet supplements and a team that has direct experience with comparable products in the hemp for pets industry, HPTY's understanding of the market is integral to the continued development and support of the True Leaf Pet brand and its goals for product distribution and line expansion.

About True Leaf Pet

True Leaf Pet Inc., is a global pet care company offering high quality plant-focused wellness products that improve the quality of life for companion animals. The company is guided by its mission to "Return the Love" which was inspired by the unconditional love that pets give us every day.

