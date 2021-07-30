Hemp Living Announces A Nostalgic Novelty Delta 8 Edible With A New Pop

Pot Rocks are a new line of Delta 8 Products that strike a nostalgic chord with hemp consumers.

WAUWATOSA , Wis ., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pot Rocks are small candy crystals that fizz, crackle, and pop with each mouthful. The next-gen nano-absorption technology used in the production of Pot Rocks provides a revolutionary delivery method for the industry popular Delta 8 cannabinoid.

Each single-serve packet of Pot Rocks contains 100 mg of Delta 8 THC (<0.3% Delta 9 THC), in a patented foil-lined pouch for freshness. Available flavors include Grape, Watermelon, and Strawberry Banana. For best results, place the crystals under the tongue and let them dissolve completely.

According to Don Engelhardt, Director of Sales at Hemp Living, "The anticipation and interest in Pot Rocks is through the roof! Simply put: users feel the effects quicker and they last longer than any other Delta 8 product on the market. Even the retro-inspired packaging design brings you back to a time when nothing hit harder than your favorite candy. High-quality Delta 8 products have put us on the map, but to launch a revolutionary new product in the industry and to have the Hemp Living name behind it; that's exciting."

Consumers can purchase Pot Rocks directly at www.hemplivingusa.com or their favorite CBD retailer. For wholesale inquiries, please visit www.hemplivingwholesale.com.

About Hemp Living:

Hemp Living is a leading licensed Hemp Processor and Distributor located in Wauwatosa, WI. Their Delta 8, Delta 10, and CBD products ranging from Flower, Dabs, Cartridges, and Edibles, have made them a nationally-recognized brand in the Hemp Industry. Hemp Living sources their hemp from local Wisconsin farms and conducts 3rd-party lab testing to ensure safe, high-quality Delta 8 products. For more information, visit www.hemplivingusa.com, www.hemplivingwholesale.com or call 414.885.2024.

11907 W. Dearbourn Ave. Wauwatosa, WI 53226

A.J. Jacunski, Director of Marketing and Product Development

414.885.2024

sales@hemplivingusa.com

Related Images

hemp-living-grape-delta-8-pot.png Hemp Living - Grape Delta 8 Pot Rocks (100mg) This is a single serve packet containing 100mg of Delta 8 Grape Pot Rocks.

hemp-living-strawberry-banana.png Hemp Living - Strawberry Banana Delta 8 Pot Rocks (100mg) This is a single serve packet containing 100mg of Delta 8 Strawberry Banana Pot Rocks.

hemp-living-watermelon-delta-8-pot.png Hemp Living - Watermelon Delta 8 Pot Rocks (100mg) This is a single serve packet containing 100mg of Delta 8 Watermelon Pot Rocks.

