Hemp Is Bringing A New Wave Of Prosperity To Kentucky Agriculture

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemp has been taking root as a cash crop in Kentucky over the last decade when the state first began to issue permits to farmers looking to expand their business. Hemp has been profitable to grow partly thanks to its incredible diversity of use. Hemp is used for cloth, rope, paper, and even building materials, as well as a number of consumable products that incorporate hemp seed oil, hemp seeds, and of course, CBD.

PHARM CBD, a family-owned and operated business out of Bedford, Kentucky has been making locally-sourced, high-grade CBD products since their launch. PHARM was founded by a group of entrepreneurs from a host of professional backgrounds, like agriculture, pharmacology, and business management, who combined their skills to form a cutting-edge hemp and CBD brand.

But PHARM isn't just creating the best in all-natural hemp and CBD products, they're also creating jobs in their native Kentucky by increasing the size of the hemp market locally. Hemp is revitalizing areas that have seen a decline in agriculture jobs following a downturn in tobacco farming. PHARM has consistently shown that they not only aspire to compete with the best of the best in the hemp industry but that they have come to top the market with the purest lab-test products available.

PHARM's seed to sale model means that they grow, process, develop, and ship all of their own CBD, giving them the most control over their product, and the speed by which it reaches customers and retailers.

Some of the early pushback against hemp in agriculture came from outside the farming community, rooted in the stigma concerning the use of cannabis as an intoxicant. CBD or cannabidiol, does not come with the intoxicating effects commonly associated with cannabis.

CBD is a chemical known as a cannabinoid. There are over 100 different types of cannabinoids, but CBD is known for its therapeutic effects while THC is a cannabinoid known for producing intoxicating effects. Hemp plants naturally contain a maximum of 0.3% THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical that produces a "high" feeling, so they are safe to consume for a variety of customers with no fear of any sort of intoxication.

PHARM CBD creates products that contain significantly larger doses of high-quality CBD than their competition, addressing one of the main complaints of the CBD industry. Dosage has been found to vary widely from brand to brand so that customers often feel frustrated or confused when they do not have reliable results.

In a rapidly evolving industry, PHARM has made their mark by demystifying the CBD market, bringing in new customers and economic prosperity to their home region by expanding agricultural hemp.

