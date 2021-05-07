Hemp, Inc. Reports: Industrial Hemp Pilot Program Launches In Mississippi To Help Farmers Grow Hemp

Las Vegas, NV, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, reported today that the Mississippi Industrial Hemp Association is...

Las Vegas, NV, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, reported today that the Mississippi Industrial Hemp Association is launching a pilot program to help its farmers legally grow hemp. The pilot program is expected to "help emerging farmers grow and sell the crop" according to the Wdam7 news source . The farmers will have access to resources, seeds and equipment, and will receive help with processing and distribution.

Hemp, Inc. has relationships with farmers in Mississippi so the company is looking forward to expanding its reach there and seeing more business opportunities created. Many states across the country are seeing an increase in hemp farming. With the vision of a thriving industrial hemp industry, Hemp, Inc. has built a massive infrastructure over the past 12 years to support this robust industry. One market analysis report stated the global industrial hemp market size was 5.33 billion for 2020 and expects it to reach 15.26 billion by year 2027. (Read the Grand View Research report here .)

The Mississippi Industrial Hemp Association (MSIHA) works with local farmers to build a viable and profitable commodity; educates on the benefits of growing, processing, and distributing the by-products of industrial hemp; and, provides economic growth opportunities for the local community. To learn more about MSIHA, click here .

Application specifics for a hemp license can be found here . The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will accept applications from August 1st to October 31st of each year. All applications, whether new or for renewal, must comply with the requirements. Once the USDA approves the application, it will issue a producer license. Licenses are valid until December 31st of the third year from the date issued and do not automatically renew. They must be renewed every three years and include an updated criminal history report.

Moreover, Hemp Inc. is making their King of Hemp ® line available at retail stores across America later this year. For those who prefer shopping online, King of Hemp products are currently available at NaturalExposureCBD.com .

Included in the King of Hemp® line are items such as Bubba Kush hemp, CBD pre-rolls, fortified CBD pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar and Moon Rocks, as well as Diamonds, which are the only product on the market today that contain 96%-98.7% CBD.

To learn more, go to the King of Hemp® website, here .

According to Hemp Inc. executives, a distributor is selling a very limited number of signed Billy Hayes CBG pre-rolls as a collector's item. Also available are CBD pre-rolls that are signed by Bruce Perlowin, and next in the series will be the Notorious Smith Brothers. Those items will be announced and sold at a later date. In addition to their pre-rolls, the King of Hemp® line also includes tinctures that contain full-spectrum hemp oil that has been extracted from the flowers of sustainably sourced hemp plants.

All King of Hemp® products are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. All of the Company's CBD products contain 0.3% or less THC. Those interested in King of Hemp® pre-rolls; hemp-derived CBD tinctures; Caviar; Diamonds; can visit www.kingofhempusa.com and email sales@kingofhempusa.com.

What is Hemp, Inc.?

What is Hemp, Inc .? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer , the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

