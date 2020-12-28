Hemp, Inc. Reports Global Industrial Hemp Market One Of The Fastest Growing Industries Of 2020

Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, was created 12 years ago with the vision of a thriving industrial hemp industry and has spent the past decade building a massive infrastructure to support such a robust industry. Today the global industrial hemp market size is estimated at 5.33 billion for 2020 and is expected to reach 15.26 billion by 2027 according to a marketing analysis report by Grand View Research. With a growing demand for hemp oil and fibers in the automotive, construction, food and beverage, personal care, and textile industries, these staggering numbers aren't surprising.

According to the report, "The market is large and fragmented in nature and has the presence of a significant number of manufacturers and service providers. The companies primarily invest in developing different products from industrial hemp such as oil, personal care products, protein powders, energy bars, textiles, food and beverage products, and automotive and construction materials. Increasing focus on selecting hemp varieties with low THC content, use of developed equipment during cultivation and processing of these crops, providing technical support to the growers, and establishing contracts with the farmers to support cultivation, processing, and use of these products plays a significant role in achieving a major market share."

Moreover, this year has seen so many new rules and regulations to provide much-needed legal clarity for the hemp industry as it grows by leaps and bounds. Another article noted states were getting their oversight programs ready for the second commercial growing season since the crop had been fully legalized in the 2018 Farm Bill. In early January of this year, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it was lowering permit fees and creating a permit for hemp processors.

Other states, such as New Jersey, that had not been operating a hemp pilot program under the 2014 Farm Bill began bringing their own programs online. Even the country's wrench ( the corona virus pandemic) in March, which caused business shutdowns, hasn't stopped the industry from growing. The shutdown disrupted global supply chains and slowed the permitting process, but Pennsylvania still issued 578 hemp permits in 2020. The significant increase over 2019 was somewhat surprising considering that the market for CBD biomass was crashing and much of the previous year's crop was still unsold.

While hemp educational events like the Hemporium in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, and trade shows like the NoCo Hemp Expo in Colorado were canceled, "the season wrapped up with the second annual Pennsylvania Hemp Summit, held virtually this year. It brought together farmers, business leaders, policymakers and investors to discuss the future of the industry and to learn from one another."

(Source/Credit: Lancaster Farming and Grand View Research )

Hemp, Inc. also continues to aggressively ship out its product line to stores, across the country, over the next few weeks. To date, the King of Hemp ® product line consists of Bubba Kush hemp; CBD Pre-rolls, Fortified CBD Pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar/Moon Rocks; and Diamonds (which are 96%-98.7% CBD, the only product like this in the marketplace today). Midnight Express-Find Your Freedom pre-roll line, Hemp, Inc.'s second brand, is also launching and will also later include a total of 50 brands.

As of today, some of those brands will include the Daring and Dashing Smith Brothers (the legendary and infamous smugglers from South Florida); the Dockmaster; The Barron of Barges; The Duke of Dope; Carol the Courier; Al the Good Bad Guy; The Golden Dragon Lady; Randy the Racer; Boston Billy; Dopey Don the Genius; and, more.

The smugglers of yesteryear will each have their own special strains, blends and flavors.

The other King of Hemp ® products already in the market are its Diamonds and Crumbles (smaller Diamond pieces): dabbable CBD products, derived from a golden-hued high CBD, THC-free distillate taken directly from the hemp plant that includes blends of valuable terpenes. Diamonds and Crumbles promise to deliver the strongest, most potent effects of any other product from the line containing between 96% and 98.7% pure CBD.

The Company's website for its King of Hemp ® line ( www.kingofhempusa.com ) also has CBD oil tinctures available for purchase. The tinctures are available in two flavors, Natural and Peppermint, and contain full-spectrum hemp oil extracted from the flowers and leaves of hemp plants sustainably sourced from Colorado. They are also compliant with the regulations created by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in regards to industrial hemp. The tinctures contain 0.3% or less THC and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

To learn more, go to the King of Hemp ® website, here .

Those interested in King of Hemp ® pre-rolls ; hemp-derived CBD tinctures ; Caviar; Diamonds; should visit www.kingofhempusa.com or email sales@kingofhempusa.com.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer , the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide "adequate current information" and Hemp, Inc. does… using the SEC's Alternative Reporting Standard to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials. All current information can be found on www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/ . This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.

855-436-7688

ir@hempinc.com