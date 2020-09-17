Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin Discusses Proposed Hemp Regulations With Fox Business

Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with an 85,000 square-foot multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina; a 500-acre hemp growing Veteran Village Kins Community in Golden Valley, Arizona; two model "Small Family Hemp Farms" in North Carolina and Arizona; a hemp pre-roll blending manufacturing facility in Las Vegas, NV; a 5,000 square-foot retail store (The King of Hemp Store™) in Kingman, Arizona; and recently surpassed over $2 million in sales of their pre-98 OG Bubba Kush buds, has announced that its CEO Bruce Perlowin has been featured in a Fox Business article.

The article, " USDA reopens comment period on hemp regulations as lawmakers, growers worry rules could stunt budding industry," covers the United States Department of Agriculture and the reconsideration of hemp regulations as it relates to the testing and disposal of hemp. The USDA has reopened the comment period for the interim final rule (IRF) to discuss two regulations, one that would require labs that test hemp to be registered with the DEA and one that would require law enforcement to be present during hemp disposal processes. The story features commentary from hemp growers, thought leaders, and senators that believe these new directives will hinder the growth of the industry.

Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin was one industry professional cited in the story for his thoughts on the proposed new regulations. Perowin mentions that he has more concern for the smaller farmer and how these regulations could send them into turmoil.

"It's not a bunch of hippies anymore growing marijuana that are protesting the war. That era is gone," he told Fox Business reporter Tyler Olson. "What you're talking about is the American farmer, the red, white and blue farmer. The guy who is going to take it, try new crops, and you're going to go burn his crop and plow it under? I mean think about that, he's going to lose the farm."

Speaking to the new testing regulations in question, Perlowin suggests the proposed directives will create an unnecessary barrier for farmers to access the rapidly evolving U.S. hemp market.

"You can't test in a DEA lab. There's not enough of them," he said. "So you've got this massive bottleneck, you know, looming in the future unless it's changed."

According to Vote Hemp, states have licensed a total of 21,496 hemp growers in 2020, a 27 percent increase compared to the 16,877 farmers and researchers licensed in 34 states in 2019. The number of growers licensed for 2019 showed a 476 percent increase over 2018.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

