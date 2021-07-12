Hemp, Inc. Announces New President

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, has announced today that it has appointed James Hancock as the President of the Company.

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, has announced today that it has appointed James Hancock as the President of the Company. Hancock replaced Craig Perlowin who resigned from Hemp, Inc. in order to spend more time with his family and focus on other interests outside the hemp industry.

Hancock has garnered recognition serving in numerous senior positions as a turnaround and merger and acquisition specialist throughout his 40-year career. Having served as VP of Sales & Marketing, COO and CEO within public and private companies in financial services, investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, telecommunications, and payment processing industries.

Hancock earned a Juris Doctorate from California Western School of Law, San Diego, and a Bachelors of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war.

According to Craig Perlowin, outgoing President of Hemp, Inc., "James Hancock is a creative force and forward-thinker with a vast amount of knowledge in the public company arena and will be a tremendous asset in the growth strategy for Hemp Inc."

Craig Perlowin went on to say, "The decision to name James Hancock as the new President of the company is an excellent decision that will help Hemp, Inc. grow and gives me confidence that I leave the company in good, strong hands."

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Hemp, Inc. is also focused on marketing and is currently negotiating with a network marketing company to launch several new products for different niche markets. Digital marketing campaigns are in the works including planning for display booths at all the concerts and events at the Veteran Village Kins Communities. The Company is also selling directly to retail stores as well as distributing through all the King of Hemp Stores opening around America this year. Online distributors such as NaturalExposureCBD.com is also carrying the products.

The company recently added its second brand (Billy Hayes) in the King of Hemp ® product line which already consists of Bubba Kush hemp; CBD Pre-rolls, Fortified CBD Pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar/Moon Rocks; and Diamonds (which are 96%-98.7% CBD, the only product like this in the marketplace today). According to executives, one of its distributors is selling a limited number of signed and numbered Billy Hayes CBG pre-rolls as a collector's item. Those interested in being the first to collect this "pirate treasure" should click here. There's also a signed (by Bruce Perlowin) and numbered complete set of King of Hemp CBD pre-rolls. (To hear the Bruce Perlowin theme song, click here .) The third in the series will be the Notorious Smith Brothers (famous smugglers from South Florida) to be released at a later date.

To learn more, go to the King of Hemp ® website, here .

Those interested in King of Hemp ® pre-rolls ; Caviar, Diamonds; can visit www.kingofhempusa.com and email sales@kingofhempusa.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide "adequate current information" and Hemp, Inc. does… using the SEC's Alternative Reporting Standard to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials. All current information can be found on www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.

855-436-7688

ir@hempinc.com