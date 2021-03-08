Hemp In Everything Signs Exclusive Deal With CBD Lounge

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemp in Everything (HIE) - a company devoted to natural and organically -grown hemp-infused lifestyle products - today announced an exclusive partnership with Hideaway Lounge in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hideaway, located at 2710 Tuckaseegee Road, is the newest venture from Jay Davis, owner of the extremely popular Lulu's Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood in west Charlotte.

Cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD, is an extract from the cannabis plant that's commonly used in everything from cookies to cocktails. Unlike its cousin, THC, CBD is legal in all 50 states.

Hideaway Bar & Lounge - a Charlotte-based hookah and sports bar - aims to deliver a dive-bar experience with a menu offering burgers, sandwiches, chicken wings, cocktails and hookah. Hemp in Everything will also provide exclusive co-branded hemp-derived CBD products that will complement and enhance the Hideaway experience, including shisha, gummies and other lifestyle products.

"We're extremely excited about this partnership because it is an important and strategic decision for our family," said Chyncia Rodgers, CEO of Hemp in Everything and Davis' mother-in-law. "As a premier wellness brand and indoor farm, this allows us to showcase the quality of our products in an innovative way and reach new audiences. Our co-branded Hideaway product line is something we look forward to launching and growing."

Hemp in Everything is a leading hemp company that has the only Black-owned indoor hemp farm in the Carolinas. The company farms, manufactures and distributes USDA compliant products from seed to sale while adhering to ISO 9000 and GMP practices in its manufacturing facility to produce pharmaceutical grade natural therapeutics.

"We are excited to bring yet another family business to Charlotte," said Jay Davis, owner of Hideaway Bar & Lounge, who also notes that Hideaway is an official Baltimore Ravens Bar - staying true to the family's roots. "In addition to providing the food and atmosphere our customers have grown to love, we are also partnering with Hemp in Everything to provide an elevated experience with hookah and lifestyle products."

ABOUT HIE LIVING A veteran- and minority-owned company, Hemp in Everything's goal is to provide innovative and wholesome hemp-derived products that utilize natural plant synergies. For more information about the company or the product line, please visit www.hieliving.com and follow on Instagram at @hie.living.

