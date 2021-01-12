Hemp Extraction Company Zelios Colorado Is Now Gemini Extraction & Refinement Solutions

ERIE, Colo., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelios Colorado, long a leader in the hemp and CBD extraction industry, today announced its new name to reflect the company's expanded and broader capabilities of both CO2 and Ethanol Extraction methods, as well as its new and extensive refinement technologies.

Hemp company Zelios Colorado is now Gemini Extraction, reflecting expansion into dual extraction and refinement.

Gemini's expanded footprint in the industry comes through a substantial investment into its new, fully approved, Cryo-Ethanol Extraction, Winterization, and Isolation facility located at the Flight Business & Air Park in Erie, Colorado. Gemini's new facilities are all certified by Eurofins to the same Current Good Manufacturing Practice standards as its CO2 facility (21 C.F.R. Part 117). Additionally, Gemini has developed a 10,000 square foot biomass storage and processing facility, providing a complete solution from harvest and pre-processing to extraction and refinement, making Gemini the most capable and highest quality institutional level extraction and refinement facility in North America.

"This dual capability allows us to provide cost-effective customized solutions at an institutional scale, but with a boutique service experience for our customers. We designed our facilities from the ground up and created a state-of-the-art extraction and refinement campus to meet the current and future demands of the hemp industry with capabilities that can meet the needs of our branded customers," said Zachary Nassar, CEO of Gemini.

Colorado is "First in Cannabis" and a clear leader in the emerging industrial hemp business, which provides advantages and access to supporting industries such as laboratories, formulators, and a high concentration of branded partners.

About Gemini Extraction & Refinement Solutions: Headquartered in Erie, Colorado, Gemini is a leader in hemp extraction and refinement technologies, providing the hemp industry with integrated biomass processing, cGMP certified dual extraction methods, and advanced refinement solutions, all engineered to produce a wide array of consumer products at an institutional and global scale. For more information about Gemini, please visit www.geminiextraction.com

Contact: Shannon Moss +1-678-982-4820 shannon@geminiextraction.com

