Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Worth $105.1 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Product (Machine, Bloodline, Tube, Concentrate (Alkaline), Catheter, Dialyzer, Water Treatment, Services), Modality (Conventional, CAPD, Nocturnal), User (Hospital, Home Care, ASCs) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Hemodialysis Dialysis Market is projected to reach USD 105.1 billion by 2026 from USD 76.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The increasing incidence of chronic kidney disease, the availability of advanced dialysis, machines disposables and replacement fluids, and increasing government initiatives to increase the accessibility of dialysis treatment and growing adoption home hemodialysis are expected to drive market growth in the coming years

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market include major Tier I and II suppliers of HD & PD products & services are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. ( Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation ( Japan), DaVita Inc. (US), Nipro Corporation ( Japan), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Diaverum ( Germany), Medtronic plc ( Ireland), Rockwell Medical, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Dialife SA ( Switzerland), and Isopure Corp. (USThese suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America and Europe.

COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. The surge in the number of COVID cases, along with the rise in its severity rate, is likely to create a potential increase in the incidence of kidney damage. Due to the pandemic, the demand for renal replacement fluids has increased significantly worldwide. The demand for RRT among patients with COVID-19 has increased fivefold compared to the historical US populations (4.9% as of 2020 VS. 0.9% earlier) (Source: American Society of Nephrology, 2021). The gradual shift towards home hemodialysis treatment before the pandemic and the concerns over the spread of COVID-19 infection have considerably accelerated patient interest in HD treatment. This factor is likely to boost the adoption of home hemodialysis products during the epidemic.

The rise in number of dialysis service provider to support the market growth during the forecast period."

Significant rise in number of dialysis service provider, coupled with the growing prevalence of ESRD. Along with this growing focus of dialysis service providers towards expansion of their services offerings by launching and acquiring new dialysis centers across the globe is likely to contribute towards the growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest-growing hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market, globally

Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific point of care market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2026. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable personal income, increase patient population with acute kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension are factors likely to support the growth of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in the region. Moreover, initiative by government to increase the accessibility of the dialysis treatment in the region are likely to offer huge opportunity for the players to capture large customer base.

Prominent players in this Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market are Baxter International Inc. (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany), NIKKISO CO., LTD. ( Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation ( Japan), Toray Medical Co., Ltd. ( Japan), among others

