Helping Your Kids Get Back To School

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While most schools are starting the year with full-day, five-day-a-week schedules, this year's return is not like years past. Some students will return to a full in-person schedule for the first time since spring 2020. Some may return still reeling from the impact COVID-19 had on their family.

Questions linger about what the school year will look like as COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country.

How can parents prepare their children for the year ahead? Licensed Clinical Psychologist Laura Koehler, manager of anxiety services at Linden Oaks Behavioral Health, part of the Edward-Elmhurst Health system in suburban Chicago, offers some advice.

"The best thing we can do is let go of expectations and allow time to unfold," says Dr. Koehler. Recognize that it's normal to have expectations, then let the thought go and re-focus on a task, says Dr. Koehler.

Children may have concerns about crowded hallways during passing periods or feel anxious about wearing a face mask. Discuss those concerns and let children know they can come to parents with questions.

Parents may also want to share some of their own concerns and how they've handled them. Dinnertime or car rides often provide opportune times to check in and chat. Having regular conversations can help identify concerns before they become bigger problems, says Dr. Koehler.

And while COVID-19 may be a source of anxiety, keeping children informed about what's happening and why is important.

"Keep kids informed, but don't make COVID the focus of the year," she says, adding that parents should be mindful of how they frame their concerns about the school year in front of their children.

While COVID-19 is top of mind as children return to school, parents should remember some tried-and-true practices that set students up for success:

A good night's sleep rules. Sleeping at least 8-9 hours a night helps set children up for success during their school day and promotes good health. Turn off electronics 30 minutes before bedtime.

Allow kids enough time to get ready for the day and eat a healthy breakfast. Minimize screen time. Ideally, children should not spend more than 1-2 hours a day on electronic devices. Establish device-free times and consider playing a board game, going for a family walk or reading a book.

