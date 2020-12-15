Helping Save A Planet Currently In Pandemic Crisis: One Architectural Company Dares To Envision How 'The World Should Be' - SHOULD

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The system integration company Eliconn and its own architectural brand SHOULD ( https://en.theworldshouldbe.com/) announced the launch of its campaign "The World Should Be" to promote its multitargeted initiative for reimagining clean, healthy living spaces and a sustainable future. Based on six unique building standards, and using positive-energy buildings as a core focal concept, the publicity campaign is an organic, overarching vision that imagines a series of construction possibilities in a real-world context. SHOULD is currently adding a variety of cutting-edge technological concepts into its construction designs, like low carbon emissions, improved indoor air quality through negative/positive air-pressure, incorporating water-resource smart systems, and merging nature and architecture in harmonious ways. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLAwsXeKVX4

S.H.O.U.L.D: Buildings That "Breathe Naturally"

Positive-energy buildings use the simple but profound concept of generating more energy than they consume. Such buildings can be clustered together, forming largescale organic architectural projects that include apartment complexes, businesses, neighborhoods, and whole cities where communities and workers all utilize a fully integrated system of circular technology. In a complete paradigm shift, SHOULD offers a much healthier way to live. SHOULD works with six foundational principles:

Sustainability: All new building construction based on the positive-energy model, using clean energy like solar, water and wind. One unit (100 sqm) can generate as much sustainability potential as 400 trees. Health: Clean spaces that contribute to a healthy body and mind. Oxygen: Pure, clean, fresh air as a fundamental process and goal. Utility: Safety and functionality first, with a special focus on preventing future outbreaks and epidemics. Land: Saving energy by using advanced heating and cooling technology. Development: An eye toward future progress that engenders happiness.

"Using tech based on natural energy conversion in living systems, our company can promote basic principles in construction like health, clean air, as well as a more sustainable environment," said Jack Huang, CEO of SHOULD. "We want architecture to have a friendlier approach to the Earth, and installing Positive Energy buildings is necessary for my vision. In recent years, how to sustainably develop has become an important goal for our company. We hope that people not only have a healthy lifestyle, but we also want our grandchildren to have a green earth."

SHOULD has already worked with Xiuchuan Hospital and Min-Sheng General Hospital to build negative-pressure isolation quarantine station, and received a contract to produce the world's first clean-air financial building for the Taiwan Business Bank.

For more information on the company's goals and solutions, go online. Or follow SHOULD on social media: Facebook.

