Helping Hand For Relief And Development Marks World Refugee Day With "Kids For Refugees In-Kind Toy Drive"

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) marks World Refugee Day with an In-Kind Gifts Toy Drive for refugee children. There are currently over 79 million displaced people worldwide, more than at any time in modern history. Refugees often face dangerous obstacles on their journey to safety, including a lack of access to essential needs like clean water, food, shelter, and health care. They rely on the global community for survival, which is why your donations are so crucial.

With over 40 % of displaced people being children, HHRD's In-Kind Gifts program has set out to bring smiles to their faces. This World Refugee Day, HHRD focuses on the power of inclusion. Kids are encouraged to donate a new toy, pack it at HHRD's Maryland In-Kind Center at 1817 Whitehead Rd Woodlawn, MD, and write a card for a refugee child. This event provides an opportunity for children to channel their compassion. Making an active contribution by packing a special gift for a refugee child can inspire the younger generation to further assist those in need.

HHRD offers many assistance programs for refugees and internally displaced persons. Through the generosity of our donors in 2020, HHRD has supported nearly 1 million refugees from 12 different countries residing in 17 host countries worldwide. This number of beneficiaries includes those assisted during its COVID-19 pandemic emergency relief response and various other programs.

To learn more about HHRD's In-Kind Gifts Program, visit: www.hhrd.org/inkind

Other programs for refugees such as shelter homes, healthcare, orphan support, education support, youth empowerment, skills development, food support, water filtration projects, sanitation and hygiene centers, winter relief, and seasonal programs can be found at www.hhrd.org/programs

HHRD is a US-based international NGO which provides humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to those in need around the world. Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past 10 years. In addition, HHRD is a member of InterAction and an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.

To donate, please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

