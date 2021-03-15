Helping Hand For Relief And Development Marks 10 Years Of The Syrian Refugee Crisis By Assisting Through 13 Programs

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development's (HHRD) Middle East North Africa (MENA) office in Jordan has provided humanitarian assistance to roughly 1 million Syrian refugees since its establishment in 2012.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development's (HHRD) Middle East North Africa (MENA) office in Jordan has provided humanitarian assistance to roughly 1 million Syrian refugees since its establishment in 2012. Ten years later, an estimated 5.6 million Syrian refugees require humanitarian relief.

HHRD's MENA team has been working in Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey delivering relief through 13 programs. With 80% of the Syrian refugee population living below the poverty line, HHRD's Skills Development and Livelihood program has trained 1,837 individuals in skill sets that will help provide financial stability and economic freedom.

An estimated 2.4 million refugee children are not in schools making it difficult to break the cycle of poverty. HHRD's Education Support program has helped 100 students, 188 students pursing higher education, 25 orphans pursuing higher education, and 7,490 students through its family education program.

With 5.6 million Syrian refugees residing in tents or makeshift homes across Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, and a few other countries where the threat of succumbing to unstable weather, assault and burglary are ever present. HHRD's Infrastructure Development program has gifted "Caravans of Hope Shelter Homes" assisting 5,480 people and shelter relief to 303 orphaned children.

Moreover, HHRD's In Kind Gifts program has helped more than 300,000 refugees per year since 2012 with essentials such as clothing, shoes, hygiene kits, food packages, and much more. HHRD has launched a nationwide In Kind Packing Drive on March 20-21 st, 2021 at its regional warehouses.

The need for clean drinking water in the refugee camps throughout Jordan and Lebanon is of extreme importance. HHRD's Water for Life and Water Sanitation and Hygiene Programs have provided 514 restrooms, and clean drinking water through trucks for 74,400 refugees. Coupled with COVID-19 relief for 2,625 individuals, HHRD has ensured families are given access to hygiene essentials despite their surroundings.

