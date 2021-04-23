Helping Hand For Relief And Development Invites Global Citizens To Plant A Tree On International Mother Earth Day

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) marked International Mother Earth Day by inviting the global community to do their part, by planting a tree, to ensure our planet remains inhabitable for...

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) marked International Mother Earth Day by inviting the global community to do their part, by planting a tree, to ensure our planet remains inhabitable for generations to come.

HHRD initiated "The Green Planet" tree plantation campaign under its Orphan Support Program (OSP) in 2011. Since the year 2010, the OSP team and sponsored children have planted more than 50,000 trees. This year, our field teams planted 4,571 small plants in 45 districts across Pakistan.

HHRD's Youth Empowerment Program (YEP) also has a tree planting platform called the Green Pakistan Campaign. This campaign focuses on two major themes, Saving the Environment and The Spirit of Humanitarianism. Since 2018, university students, interns, volunteers, and sponsored children from OSP have planted more than 1,500 saplings.

Over 1.6 billion people rely on forest products for their livelihoods. HHRD's Tree Plantation Drives teach sponsored orphans the importance of giving back, taking care of our environment, and, most notably, making a difference in the health of our planet. It teaches them that every small action can be beneficial and that trees are vital for life and that restoring the planet's ecosystem is a global obligation.

Those who are interested in learning more about HHRD's Orphan Support Program can visit: www.hhrd.org/osp

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past nine years. HHRD is a member of Inter-Action and an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. With an overall score of 98.23 out of 100, HHRD has earned the trust of US donors.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human suffering in emergency and disastrous situations, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. We also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances and our international networks. To donate, please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

CONTACT: Ilyas Choudry313-279-5378 iLyas.Choudry@hhrd.us

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helping-hand-for-relief-and-development-invites-global-citizens-to-plant-a-tree-on-international-mother-earth-day-301275958.html

SOURCE Helping Hand for Relief and Development