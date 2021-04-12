Helping Fund Local Schools, Public Health And Public Safety: PG&E Pays Property Tax And Franchise Fee Payments To Local Cities, Counties

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), which serves more than 16 million Californians, is paying property taxes and franchise fees of over $406 million this spring to the 50 counties, 246 local cities and one district where it owns and operates gas and...

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), which serves more than 16 million Californians, is paying property taxes and franchise fees of over $406 million this spring to the 50 counties, 246 local cities and one district where it owns and operates gas and electric infrastructure.

"Property tax and franchise fee payments are one of the many important ways PG&E helps drive our hometowns and supports essential public services like education and public safety. This year's payments reflect the substantial local investments we are making in our gas and electric infrastructure to create a safer and more reliable system and to better mitigate against wildfire risk," said Chris Foster, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for PG&E.

On April 12, PG&E paid property taxes of more than $268 million to the 50 counties in which it owns property. The payment covers the period from January 1 to June 30, 2021. Total payments for the tax year of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 are more than $537 million.

PG&E pays franchise fees to cities and counties for the use of public streets for its gas and electric facilities. The energy company is submitting the fees by April 15.

PG&E's franchise fee payments totaled more than $138 million - more than $42 million for natural gas and nearly $96 million for electric service.

In 2020, PG&E invested about $7 billion to enhance and upgrade its gas and electrical infrastructure for safety, reliability and wildfire mitigation across Northern and Central California, and the increase in property tax payments reflect those continuing investments.

PG&E supports the communities it serves in a variety of ways. Last year, PG&E and the PG&E Corporation Foundation provided $17.5 million in charitable contributions in communities throughout Northern and Central California to enhance educational opportunities, preserve the environment, and support economic vitality and emergency preparedness. This included more than $1 million in relief to communities and small businesses for COVID 19 impacts. PG&E employees provide volunteer service in their local communities. The company also offers a broad spectrum of economic development services to help local businesses grow.

PG&E's Second Installment of Property Taxes Paid on April 12, 2021

Alameda — $32,404,709

Alpine — $80,538

Amador — $1,108,032

Butte — $5,667,359

Calaveras — $1,191,644

Colusa — $4,137,638

Contra Costa — $21,497,366

El Dorado — $1,740,390

Fresno — $18,276,652

Glenn — $1,002,342

Humboldt — $4,106,763

Kern — $9,771,985

Kings — $1,706,582

Lake — $961,632

Lassen — $51,276

Madera — $2,510,612

Marin — $4,750,923

Mariposa — $318,727

Mendocino — $1,824,242

Merced — $3,967,492

Modoc — $214,875

Monterey — $4,022,424

Napa — $3,369,198

Nevada — $1,357,769

Placer — $6,606,295

Plumas — $2,565,430

Sacramento — $7,024,199

San Benito — $877,418

San Bernardino — $1,450,867

San Diego — $6,446

San Francisco — $14,835,825

San Joaquin — $13,167,723

San Luis Obispo — $10,392,451

San Mateo — $15,317,959

Santa Barbara — $1,180,653

Santa Clara — $33,320,405

Santa Cruz — $2,016,295

Shasta — $6,227,812

Sierra — $124,531

Siskiyou — $100,917

Solano — $6,654,033

Sonoma — $8,764,068

Stanislaus — $2,904,283

Sutter — $1,415,569

Tehama — $1,551,202

Trinity — $181,612

Tulare — $610,668

Tuolumne — $910,615

Yolo — $2,917,664

Yuba — $1,474,638Total payments -- $268,640,748

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (PCG) - Get Report, is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

