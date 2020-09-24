Helping Build A Hydrogen Ecosystem In Europe: Air Products Joins European Clean Hydrogen Alliance

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (APD) - Get Report today announced it has joined the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance (ECH2A) established by the European Commission. The Alliance will help accelerate the region's transition towards a sustainable, competitive economy and build its global leadership in hydrogen, ultimately creating the foundation for a viable and competitive EU industrial hydrogen network.

As the world's largest hydrogen producer with expertise across every aspect of the " Hydrogen for Mobility" value chain, Air Products is committed to playing an active role within the Alliance. The company is well positioned to support the ECH2A's aims of connecting renewable and low-carbon hydrogen production, transmission and distribution as well as demand from industry, mobility and other sectors.

"From production to distribution to stations, we know about hydrogen and the vital role it can play in the EU energy transition. We also know that - to unlock its full potential - collaborating with other experts in the hydrogen value chain is critical," commented Caroline Stancell, European Hydrogen for Mobility and Energy Transition General Manager. "Joining the ECH2A brings together important voices that can and will make a big difference in achieving a thriving hydrogen ecosystem in Europe."

The company is also an active participant in many hydrogen industry associations around the world. This includes the Hydrogen Council, a CLIMATE CH2AMPION coalition and global CEO-led initiative of 92 leading energy, transport, industry and investment companies with a united and long-term vision to develop the hydrogen economy, supporting the global transition to clean, safe, and affordable energy.

Air Products is also playing a lead role in helping to address significant energy and environmental challenges through projects like NEOM - the world's largest carbon-free and truly transformative hydrogen project. NEOM is a world-scale green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy and part of a new model for sustainable living to be located in the north west corner of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Air Products will be the exclusive off-taker of the green ammonia and intends to transport it around the world to be dissociated to produce green hydrogen for the transportation market.

Air Products, the leading global supplier of hydrogen to refineries to assist in producing cleaner-burning transportation fuels, has vast experience in the hydrogen fueling industry. In fact, several sites today for certain hydrogen fuelling applications are fuelling at rates of over 75,000 refills per year. Use of the company's fueling technology continues to increase and is used in over 1,500,000 hydrogen fills per year. The company's technology has been used in over 10 million hydrogen fills to date, and Air Products has been involved in over 250 hydrogen fueling projects in Europe and more than 20 countries around the world. Cars, trucks, vans, buses, scooters, forklifts, locomotives, planes, cell towers, material handling equipment, and even submarines have been fuelled with trend-setting Air Products' technologies.

Air Products has more than 60 years of hydrogen experience and an extensive patent portfolio in hydrogen dispensing technology. Air Products provides liquid and gaseous hydrogen and a variety of enabling devices and protocols for fuel dispensing at varied pressures. Hydrogen for these stations can be delivered to a site via truck or pipeline, produced by natural gas reformation, biomass conversion, or by electrolysis, including electrolysis that is solar and wind driven.

About Air Products Air Products (NYSE: APD ) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion, making it the largest American chemical company by market capitalization. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the Company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helping-build-a-hydrogen-ecosystem-in-europe-air-products-joins-european-clean-hydrogen-alliance-301137538.html

SOURCE Air Products