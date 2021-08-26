Help Wanted: Avelo Airlines And Tweed-New Haven Airport Hiring More Than 100 Aviation Professionals

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Avelo Airlines and Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) are accepting applications for more than 100 new jobs that will be based at the airport. The new roles, which will be phased in by the end of this year, are part of a multi-million-dollar airport renovation that includes the establishment of Avelo's first East Coast base at HVN.

By December 2021, Avelo expects to hire at least 100 HVN-based Crewmembers (how the airline refers to its employees). These open roles include airport customer service and operations-related roles, pilots, flight attendants, as well as a number of manager and supervisor positions. Candidates can review job descriptions and apply for open roles at AveloAir.com/careers. Avelo offers competitive compensation, healthcare and retirement benefits, as well as exceptional travel privileges.

"We're on a mission to inspire travel by bringing more convenient and affordable air travel to Connecticut," said Avelo Head of People Jim Lynde. "This is your chance to help us build a different, better and caring airline devoted to connecting people to the experiences, places and people they value most. If you share Avelo's Soul of Service and passion for travel, let's talk."

Avelo has committed to invest $1.2 million to help upgrade and modernize facilities and operations as part of an overall $100 million project at HVN which will include a new terminal and extended runway spearheaded by airport operator Avports. Over time, the airport renovations and expanded ongoing service are expected to create more than 1,000 new jobs at HVN.

"The work we're doing at HVN is already resulting in much-desired new flights and expanded service, but the truth is it's about even more than that - it's about jobs and economic development," said Sean Scanlon, Director of the Tweed Airport Authority. "For years people have talked about improving this airport to meet the needs of this region. Now we're doing it, and we're creating more than a thousand good-paying local jobs along the way."

In addition to the career opportunities available with Avelo, HVN's long-time operator Avports LLC plans to hire eight employees by the end of the year. These include roles in the areas of airport operations and management, safety supervision, security, facilities management and more. Candidates can learn more about working for Avports at Avports.com/about-us/work-for-us.

Avelo and HVN are pleased to join with community partners New Haven Works and Workforce Alliance to host a career fair on September 10 at the airport from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will provide candidates with the opportunity to meet representatives from Avelo and HVN; learn about each organization's culture, benefits and career opportunities; and apply for roles.

A Different and Better Travel ExperienceAvelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service from its first base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) on April 28, 2021. The airline - which offers a more convenient, caring and affordable experience - currently serves nine popular destinations across the Western U.S.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a " One Crew" mindset that promotes teamwork, kindness and, above all, doing the right thing. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable and caring experience for its Customers.

The New Haven Way to FloridaLast Week, Avelo announced it will initiate service from HVN to Florida on November 3. The airline will initially serve Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa. Avelo will operate single-class, fuel-efficient Boeing 737-700 Next Gen aircraft at HVN to provide a more comfortable, mainline jet experience than the small regional jets that historically served the airport. The 147-seat aircraft will provide Customers with a large, spacious cabin with more room and seating options.

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by Connecticut residents, HVN offers the refreshingly smooth and simple hometown airport experience Connecticut residents are seeking. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make it Connecticut's most convenient and easily accessible airport.

About Avelo Airlines Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, surprisingly low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves many popular destinations across the Western U.S., including its base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), and starting this fall, Avelo will begin serving Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

