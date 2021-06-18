Help Combat Food Insecurity When You Shop Small This Weekend With American Express

From June 18-20, for every $1 Cardmembers spend at eligible small businesses, American Express will contribute $1, up to $100,000, to United Way to support communities facing food insecurity TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - This weekend, American Express...

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - This weekend, American Express Canada is giving its Cardmembers the opportunity to take action to support communities in need. From June 18 to June 20, for every dollar Amex Cardmembers spend in purchases using their eligible American Express® Card at eligible small businesses, American Express will contribute $1, up to $100,000, to United Way to help combat food insecurity in select cities across Canada.

"Shopping small can have a big impact. Over the last year, we've seen Canadians rally behind local businesses like never before and help many of them get through challenging times. Now, we're excited to provide another opportunity for Cardmembers to give back," said Kerri-Ann Santaguida, Vice President and General Manager of Merchant Services, American Express Canada. "Backing small businesses and supporting communities has long been at the heart of our business, and we encourage all Canadians to join our efforts to help out this weekend."

Access to food continues to be one of the most important and ongoing needs throughout the pandemic and has reinforced the connection between food security and equity. United Way works with community partners across Canada to provide access to healthy and affordable food, through programs such as community gardens, kitchens and food distribution programs. Contributions from American Express will be distributed to select United Ways in select cities across Canada and help support United Way's efforts to provide all Canadians with access to enough nutritious, affordable and appropriate food.

"United Way knows the debilitating impact of COVID-19 first-hand: residents across the region are falling deeper into poverty, and a growing number of families are struggling to put food on the table," says Daniele Zanotti, President & CEO, United Way Greater Toronto. "We also know the value of local - and how to get people the support they need close to home. This is why Amex's generous Shop Small Campaign is so vital - not only is it supporting local businesses, it's helping United Way and its network of agencies provide food for those who need it most."

This is the second Shop Small initiative the company has introduced to support communities through United Way. In 2020, for every $10 Cardmembers spent at eligible small businesses, Amex Canada contributed funds to United Way Greater Toronto to provide 5 meals to families in need affected by the pandemic, totaling 50,000 meals.

To learn more about American Express Canada's United Way partnership and the Shop Small Program visit: americanexpress.ca/shopsmall. American Express Cardmembers can find participating businesses to support in their communities on Amex Maps.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS IN CANADAAmerican Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT UNITED WAY GREATER TORONTO As the largest non-government funder of community services in the GTA, United Way Greater Toronto reinforces a crucial community safety net. United Way's network of agencies and initiatives in neighbourhoods across Peel, Toronto and York Region works to ensure that everyone has access to the programs and services they need to thrive today. Mobilizing the network and other community support, United Way tackles #UNIGNORABLE issues linked to poverty. United Way's work is rooted in ground-breaking research, strategic leadership, local advocacy and cross-sectoral partnerships committed to building lasting solutions to the GTA's greatest challenges. unitedwaygt.org.

Funds contributed by American Express Canada will be distributed via United Way Greater Toronto to select local United Ways across Canada.

SOURCE American Express Canada