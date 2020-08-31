Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate In Virtual Conferences In September 2020

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO, Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations, and other members of H&P management plan to participate in the following...

The Simmons Energy Gleneagles Conference Goes Virtual on both Wednesday, September 2, and Thursday, September 3, 2020.

The Barclays CEO-Energy Power Conference on both Wednesday, September 9, and Thursday, September 10, 2020.

The NYSE Energy & Utilities Virtual Investor Access Day on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

The Bank of America 2020 Virtual Digital Energy Forum on Monday, September 21, 2020.

The 2020 Credit Suisse Virtual Energy Non-Bus Tour on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Investor slides to be used during the conferences will be available for download on the Company's website, within Investors, under Presentations, the afternoon of September 1, 2020.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.:

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (HP) - Get Report is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.hpinc.com.

We use our Investor Relations website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on our Investor Relations website at www.hpinc.com.

