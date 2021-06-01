Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate In Virtual Conferences In June 2021

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations; and other members of H&P...

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) - Get Report today announced that John Lindsay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations; and other members of H&P management plan to participate in the following investor conferences during June 2021. Participation by the management team will vary by event.

2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Energy Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021

2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

The TPH Hotter 'N Hell Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021

The J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on both Tuesday and Wednesday, June 22-23, 2021

Investor slides to be used during the conferences will be available for download on the company's website, within Investors, under Presentations, the afternoon of June 1, 2021.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.helmerichpayne.com.

