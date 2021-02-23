Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate In Virtual Conferences In February & March 2021

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations; and other members of H&P...

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) - Get Report today announced that John Lindsay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations; and other members of H&P management plan to participate in the following investor conferences during the months of February and March 2021. Participation by the management team will vary by event.

Barclays IG/HY Energy and Pipeline Corporate Credit Days on Thursday, February 25, 2021

The Credit Suisse 26 th Annual Energy Summit on Monday, March 1, 2021

The NYSE Energy & Utilities Access Day on Thursday, March 4, 2021

Susquehanna Corporate Access Days on Friday, March 12, 2021

The Evercore ISI Elite Energy Summit on both Tuesday and Wednesday, March 16-17, 2021

The Simmons 21 st Annual Energy Conference on both Monday and Tuesday, March 22-23, 2021

Investor slides to be used during the conferences will be available for download on the company's website, within Investors, under Presentations, the afternoon of February 24, 2021.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.helmerichpayne.com.

Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.

