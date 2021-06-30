HelloTeam Named Top Employee Engagement Platform By G2

G2 recognizes HelloTeam as a leader in the Employee Engagement Software category based on its high customer satisfaction score, usability, and market presence

BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloTeam, the leading all-in-one employee engagement and performance management platform, today announced that it has been named a leader in Talent Management Software and Employee Engagement Software, earning awards in a record seven categories from G2.com, the leading provider of business software and services reviews.

The trusted peer-to-peer review site leverages its community's knowledge to help others make the right software and services decisions for their business. User Reviews of HelloTeam frequently mention the platform's impressive usability and the company's customer-centricity.

For its Summer 2021 Report, in addition to being acknowledged as a leader in Talent Management Software and Employee Engagement Software, HelloTeam proudly earned a record seven badges in total including:

High Performer (Overall and Mid-Market)

(Overall and Mid-Market) Easiest To Do Business With (Overall and Mid-Market)

(Overall and Mid-Market) Easiest to Use (Overall)

(Overall) Easiest Admin (Overall)

(Overall) Easiest Setup(Overall)

"We are honored and humbled that the reviews from our users have earned us so many accolades in G2's Summer 2021 report. These awards reinforce our unyielding commitment to give our customers the most comprehensive and easy-to-use solution that is coupled with unparalleled customer support," said Tanya Bakalov, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of HelloTeam.

Today's mix of remote, hybrid, and in-office workforces require HelloTeam's unique combination of connected goals, continuous performance management, manager-employee one-on-ones, learning, engagement surveys with instant people analytics, and real-time peer recognition to sustain organizational work culture and identity. These and other features provide business leaders with the insights they need to build a stronger, performance-driven workforce, regardless of work environment.

"I am so grateful to all of the users who took the time to leave their honest reviews of our platform. We hold the acknowledgments from the G2 community in the highest regard, and we are excited to continue innovating to bring our customers an even better experience," Bakalov added.

Visit HelloTeam.com today to learn more about how HelloTeam's employee-centric suite is helping companies around the world build a winning culture.

About HelloTeam

HelloTeam provides an all-in-one performance management and employee engagement platform that empowers managers and employees to be engaged and highly effective in their work. Customers can purchase HelloTeam's innovative platform on the ADP Marketplace or by visiting www.helloteam.com.

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

Media Contact:

Tom Holmes(617) 816-3055 Tom.Holmes@HelloTeam.com

