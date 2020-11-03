KEARNY, N.J., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Wireless, Inc., a rapidly growing provider of Smart SIM technology, announced today the completion of the first successful rollout of a business continuity solution for a major beauty retail chain, in partnership with Zenxeon, Inc., an IT strategy and development provider.

"Helix Wireless, Inc. is proud to announce our partnership with Zenxeon, Inc. to enable a business continuity solution for a chain of retail beauty stores. Our Smart SIM technology simplifies the multi-location roll-out and provides best in class connectivity," said John Squillace, Helix Wireless, Inc. CEO.

"Helix Wireless has been more than just a connection solution; they have been a true partner in developing and deploying our strategy to ensure success. The team was very responsive and instrumental to the success of the project," said William Wilson, Zenxeon, Inc. CEO.

About Helix Wireless, Inc. :Helix Wireless, Inc. is a telecommunications company located at 78 John Miller Way, Kearny, New Jersey. They focus on providing efficient solutions to consumers and businesses with a focus on IoT. With over 40 years of combined experience in driving sales, satisfaction, and success for consumers and Fortune 50 Organizations, Helix provides top level insight and capabilities that enable their clients to reach their goals. www.helixwireless.co

About Zenxeon, Inc. :Zenxeon Inc. is a premier IT strategy and development solutions provider that prides itself on its collaborative approach, innovative solutions, and committed people, based in Roseville, CA.

Media Contact:Helix Wireless Celina Condo (855) 945 1997 258067@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helix-wireless-and-zenxeon-announce-partnership-301165923.html

SOURCE Helix Wireless