Helix To Participate In Upcoming Events
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) - Get Report announced today that it will be participating in the upcoming following events:
- Simmons Energy, A Division of Piper Sandler Gleneagles Conference Goes Virtual, Wednesday September 2, 2020
- Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference, Wednesday September 9, 2020
Any investor presentation provided during the virtual conferences will be publicly available and may be accessed on the "For the Investor" page of Helix's website, www.HelixESG.com.
About Helix
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200821005451/en/