Helix To Participate In Upcoming Event

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate virtually in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Energy Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) - Get Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Report announced today that it will participate virtually in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Energy Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Any investor presentation provided during the virtual conference will be publicly available and may be accessed on the "For the Investor" page of Helix's website, www.HelixESG.com.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006336/en/