Helix Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) - Get Report will issue a press release reporting its second quarter 2021 results on Monday, July 26, 2021, after the close of business. The press release and associated slide presentation will be available on Helix's website, www.HelixESG.com .

Helix will review its second quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time via a live webcast and teleconference. The live webcast will be available on our website under "For the Investor." Investors and other interested parties wishing to dial in to the teleconference may join by dialing 1-800-954-0656 for participants in the United States or 1-212-231-2919 for international participants. The passcode is "Staffeldt." A replay of the webcast will be available on our website under "For the Investor" by selecting the "Audio Archives" link beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the event.

