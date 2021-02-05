Helix Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) - Get Report will issue a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Monday, February 22, 2021, after the close of business. The press release and associated slide presentation will be available on Helix's website, www.HelixESG.com.

Helix will review its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time via a live webcast and teleconference. The live webcast will be available on our website under "For the Investor." Investors and other interested parties wishing to dial in to the teleconference may join by dialing 1-800-926-5188 for participants in the United States or 1-303-223-0120 for international participants. The passcode is "Staffeldt." A replay of the webcast will be available on our website under "For the Investor" by selecting the "Audio Archives" link beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the event.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.

