Helios Technologies To Host Hybrid Investor & Analyst Day

Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) ("Helios" or the "Company"), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced that it will host a hybrid investor & analyst day on June 15, 2021 with presentations from management and a question and answer session.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. EDT and the webcast portion will conclude by 12:30 p.m. EDT. During the event, President and Chief Executive Officer Josef Matosevic, Chief Financial Officer Tricia Fulton and other members of the Helios management team will provide details on the Company's augmented long-term growth strategy and outlook.

The webcast will be available on the Company's website at: ir.heliostechnologies.com. A replay, as well as a copy of the slide presentation will be available following the event.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 85 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

