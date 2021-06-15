Helios Technologies Presents Augmented Strategy To Drive Accelerated Performance And Updates Financial Goals At 2021 Hybrid Investor Day

Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) ("Helios" or the "Company), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, will host its hybrid virtual and in-person investor day this morning, at which members of the Helios leadership team will discuss the Company's augmented strategy and plans to accelerate achievement of its growth and margin goals.

Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helios Technologies, commented, "These are very exciting times at Helios, and we are energized by our augmented, integrated strategy that leverages our pure play structure with our hydraulics and electronic controls technologies. We believe our new Helios Business System combined with our disciplined approach to implementing strategy will drive execution and enable us to achieve our accelerated financial goals. In fact, we expect to hit our $1 billion in revenue milestone two years earlier than planned and with improved margins. More importantly, our strategy is expected to broaden our addressable markets, strengthen and expand customer relationships, and deepen our share of wallet. We have created a strong, talented team to execute our plans with innovation as a key element of everything we do."

Accelerated Plans to Achieve Financial Targets

Helios expects to achieve the following by year-end 2023:

$1 billion or more in sales

Organic sales growth approximately two times market rates

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 25%

Organic Non-GAAP cash earnings per share 2020-2023 CAGR of greater than or equal to 22%

At the meeting, members of the Company will discuss the four value streams of the Company's mission that drive the augmented strategy:

Protect the Business: Ensure the cash flywheel continues to spin.

Ensure the cash flywheel continues to spin. Think and Act Globally: Drive intra- and inter-company initiatives that open global markets and leverage resources.

Drive intra- and inter-company initiatives that open global markets and leverage resources. Diversify Markets and Revenue: Swarm commercial opportunities to diversify global and end-market revenue.

Swarm commercial opportunities to diversify global and end-market revenue. Develop Talent: Ensure team members are in the right seats and fill key skill gaps for future growth.

Event Webcast Details:

A live webcast of the presentations, including the question-and-answer session after the prepared remarks, will begin at 9:30 a.m. EDT and conclude at approximately 12:30 pm EDT. Viewers can register for the event to view the presentations and webcast from the Investor Relations section of Helios's website at ir.heliostechnologies.com. An archived replay of the webcast, as well as a copy of the slide presentation will be available following the event.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 85 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward‐looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. They include statements regarding current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, our beliefs, and assumptions made by Helios Technologies, Inc. ("Helios" or the "Company"), its directors or its officers about the Company and the industry in which it operates, and assumptions made by management, and include among other items, (i) the Company's strategies regarding growth, including its intention to develop new products and make acquisitions; (ii) the effectiveness of Creating the Center of Engineering Excellence; (iii) the Company's financing plans; (iv) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (v) the Company's ability to continue to control costs and to meet its liquidity and other financing needs; (vi) the declaration and payment of dividends; and (vii) the Company's ability to respond to changes in customer demand domestically and internationally, including as a result of standardization. In addition, we may make other written or oral statements, which constitute forward-looking statements, from time to time. Words such as "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals also are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guaranteeing future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) conditions in the capital markets, including the interest rate environment and the availability of capital; (ii) our failure to realize the benefits expected from the acquisition of BWG Holdings I Corp. (operating as Balboa Water Group, hereinafter, "Balboa"), our failure to promptly and effectively integrate the Balboa acquisition and the ability of Helios to retain and hire key personnel, and maintain relationships with suppliers (iii) risks related to health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks and similar outbreaks, including, without limitation, the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may affect our supply chain and material costs, which could have material adverse effects on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or cash flows; (iv) changes in the competitive marketplace that could affect the Company's revenue and/or cost bases, such as increased competition, lack of qualified engineering, marketing, management or other personnel, and increased labor and raw materials costs; and (v) new product introductions, product sales mix and the geographic mix of sales nationally and internationally. Further information relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated is included but not limited to information under the heading Item 1. "Business" and Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended January 2, 2021.

This news release will discuss some historical non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes are useful in evaluating its performance. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and cash net income per diluted share are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing this non-GAAP information is important for investors and other readers of Helios's financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand operating performance. Because these are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, the measures as presented may not be directly comparable with other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP measures is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income recognized in a given period. You should not consider the inclusion of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

This news release also presents forward-looking statements regarding non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's 2021 financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures are preliminary estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with quarter-end and year-end adjustments. Any variation between the Company's actual results and preliminary financial data set forth above may be material.

