Helio Health To Participate In BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helio Health, an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw, today announced its participation in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which takes place February 17-19, 2021. Ken Chahine, Helio Health's Chief Executive Officer, and Aarif Nakhooda, Helio's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, February 17 at 4:30 PM ET.

A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Helio Health website at https://www.heliohealth.com/newsroom/in-the-news/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Helio website for 90 days following the conclusion of the live presentation broadcast.

About Helio Health

Helio Health is an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw. The company's mission is to simplify cancer screening so lives can be saved by detecting cancer earlier. With Helio's AI-driven technology, both physicians and their patients gain powerful insights from accurate, accessible, and convenient blood tests.

Building on a robust research and development program, and with access to thousands of patient samples, the company is currently in clinical trials in the US and China with its lead liver cancer detection test. Helio's development program is focused on liver, colon, breast and lung cancer.

Helio Health is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with R&D, GMP and CLIA facilities in Irvine, CA and West Lafayette, IN, Guangzhou and Beijing.

