Helen Of Troy Limited Announces Participation In The 24th Annual ICR Conference

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), designer, developer and worldwide marketer of consumer brand-name housewares, health and home, and beauty products, today announced that the Company will hold investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat...

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) - Get Helen of Troy Limited Report, designer, developer and worldwide marketer of consumer brand-name housewares, health and home, and beauty products, today announced that the Company will hold investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat presentation during the 24 th Annual ICR conference being held from January 10, 2022 - January 12, 2022. Julien Mininberg, Chief Executive Officer, Matt Osberg, Chief Financial Officer, and Jack Jancin, Sr. VP Corporate Business Development, will host a fireside chat presentation held virtually on Tuesday, January 11 th at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the Events and Presentations tab at: http://investor.helenoftroy.com/. An online archive will be available for a period of one year following the event.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) - Get Helen of Troy Limited Report is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Company sometimes refers to these brands as their Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005050/en/