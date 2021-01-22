Helen Madden-Weiss Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helen Madden-Weiss is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Executive for her outstanding contributions to the Construction industry and her remarkable leadership as President at NPW Contracting, Inc.

Based in Denver, Colorado, NPW Contracting, Inc. proudly serves as a full-service thermal/moisture protection, restoration, and structural repair contractor since 1989. The family-owned, self-performing contractor specializes in accommodating large-scale projects and has worked on numerous high-profile projects in the Rocky Mountain region - including work on the Denver Union Station, Eagle P3, and FasTracks commuter rail projects, as well as the Gaylord Rockies Hotel and Convention Center. Dedicated to providing quality services, the exceptional team demonstrates the highest standard of professionalism, integrity, and honesty. NPW Contracting, Inc. holds certificates from the State of Colorado, the City and County of Denver, and RTD as a WBE, DBE, SBE, and UDBE.

Having maintained a laudable reputation in construction, Mrs. Madden-Weiss currently serves as the Owner and President of NPW Contracting, Inc. She proudly serves Colorado and the surrounding areas. She brings a vast repertoire of expertise in expansion devices, commercial and civil space restoration, waterproofing, caulking, coating, and sealants, just to name a few. An active member in her field, Mrs. Madden-Weiss maintains memberships with the International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI) and is a nationally certified with Women in Bio (WIB).

In her spare time, Mrs. Madden-Weiss enjoys traveling, reading, and spending time with her family. She also devotes her time volunteering with Zuma's Rescue Ranch, located in Littleton, CO.

Mrs. Madden-Weiss dedicates this honorable recognition to her husband, Joshua, and daughter Rachel, whom she thanks for their love and support.

To learn more, please visit http://www.npwcontracting.com/.

