Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced it will unveil its newly designed e-scooters, HELBIZ ONE-S and HELBIZ S1-X, at EICMA 2021, the International...

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) , a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced it will unveil its newly designed e-scooters, HELBIZ ONE-S and HELBIZ S1-X, at EICMA 2021,the International Bicycle, Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition taking place in Milan from November 25-28. EICMA has served as a source of inspiration for the mobility landscape for more than 100 years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005885/en/

Helbiz Unveils HELBIZ ONE-S, the First Sharing Scooter Made in Italy (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are excited to showcase our innovative new e-scooter models at EICMA 2021 alongside leading transportation companies from around the world," said Salvatore Palella, Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz. "With our industry experiencing a growth unlike ever before, we are committed to providing the highest quality vehicles that meet the evolving needs of our customers - from city streets to race tracks. There is no better place to present these scooters for the first time than at the most important trade fair for the entire two-wheeler industry."

The HELBIZ ONE-S is the first shared e-scooter designed entirely in Italy. The ONE-S features the same sleek, yet functional design with fully integrated lights, blinkers, cables and wire elements as the recently announced Helbiz One, the first Helbiz electric scooter intended for consumer purchase.

The ONE-S was designed with driver safety in mind. It has an aluminum frame and comes equipped with double suspension and dual disc brakes in the front and rear, wheels with puncture-proof tires, and a regenerative electronic brake. It also has a 500W electric motor, allowing riders to use the device on any type of terrain with an incline up to 12%.

The ONE-S will also come equipped with PathPilot technology, which utilizes artificial intelligence and dual cameras to monitor that scooters are being ridden and parked in permitted areas. It also automatically reduces the speed of the scooter when in a high pedestrian traffic zone. Helbiz is the first and only operator in Italy to integrate PathPilot technology onto its fleet.

HELBIZ ONE is the first Helbiz electric scooter intended for sale, which demonstrates how "Made in Italy" skills and design are able to create elegant and distinctive micro-mobility vehicles. This is a global project that involves all Helbiz electric, green and shared micro-mobility vehicles.

Among the many features of HELBIZ ONE is a weight of approximately 15kg, front and rear shock absorbers, 500W motor, rear LED light, integrated luminous blinkers, LED display, Bluetooth system, dedicated app for smartphones and 3 driving modes: eco, city and sport.

HELBIZ ONE is available for pre-order at https://helbiz.com/it/helbizone for $1,299, with a down payment of just $15, which can be refunded at any time. Insurance is also included for those who pre-order. Customers can configure their own scooter closer to production times, which is set for 2022. The first units are intended for the American market.

Helbiz will also showcase its S1-X scooter alongside the company's racing team, which will compete in the eSkootr Championship (eSC), the first electric scooter racing series taking place next year in uniquely created city circuits across the United States and Europe. The S1-X was specifically designed for inner-city circuits by Ycom and Williams Advanced Engineering, featuring a frame composed of aerodynamic aluminum and carbon fiber. The double electric motor on both wheels produces a total of 12kW and allows a strong acceleration. With safety as a priority, the S1-X is equipped with advanced cutting-edge technologies to ensure driver protection. Drivers will also be provided with a special suit designed specifically for this type of racing.

Images of all new devices can be found here.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021 the Form 10-Q filed on August 23, 2021 and the Prospectus filed on September 30, 2021. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005885/en/