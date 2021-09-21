Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced an agreement between Helbiz Media, the Company's media arm and exclusive distributor of the Serie B media rights...

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) , a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced an agreement between Helbiz Media, the Company's media arm and exclusive distributor of the Serie B media rights worldwide, and Amazon Italy, to broadcast Helbiz Live contents and the entire Italian Serie B Championship on all devices and TVs equipped with Amazon Prime Video Channels throughout Italy.

Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon (Graphic: Business Wire)

Helbiz Live is an OTT service that leverages cutting-edge technologies and consolidated infrastructures to guarantee the highest quality standards when streaming live across smartphones, tablets, computers and televisions. With a monthly subscription to Helbiz Live, Serie B fans in Italy can stream all regular season matches and playoff games on devices with Amazon Prime Video. The agreement also includes the broadcast rights of the next 2021/2022, 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 Serie B Championship seasons.

Partnering with Amazon Italy expands the Helbiz Live service in Italy and provides wider viewership access for Serie B Championship fans. Helbiz Live will be available for subscribers to stream on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the coming weeks.

"This partnership with Amazon represents a significant step for Helbiz Live and widens the range of sports-related content offered on Amazon Prime Video Channels," said Matteo Mammì, CEO of Helbiz Media . "It will allow an alternative way of streaming exclusive Helbiz Live content, such as the Serie B championship. We are pleased to have been selected as a partner of Amazon and look forward to working closely together over the coming seasons."

ABOUT HELBIZ & HELBIZ MEDIA

Helbiz (Nasdaq: HLBZ) is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. Helbiz Media is an entity of Helbiz Inc. that was created with the dual mission of developing, managing and offering consumers audio-visual entertainment content, while serving as an advertising hub for the entire Helbiz group and its investors. Helbiz Media has acquired the OTT rights of the Serie B Championship for Italy for the next 3 seasons including 2021-2024. The content service, Helbiz Live, links the world of soccer and entertainment to micro-mobility thanks to Subscription + Cashback for mobility.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

