Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be listed on Nasdaq, has announced that the closing night of Miss Italia, the most famous and long-lived national beauty pageant in Italy, will be broadcast on...

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) , a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be listed on Nasdaq, has announced that the closing night of Miss Italia,the most famous and long-lived national beauty pageant in Italy, will be broadcast on its OTT platform Helbiz Live exclusively for Italy and non-exclusively abroad on December 19 th at 9:00pm CET.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005437/en/

Helbiz Live to Exclusively Broadcast the Closing Night of Miss Italia (Graphic: Business Wire)

Established in 1939, Miss Italia has evolved to meet the needs and tastes of each generation. Patrizia Mirigliani, former Miss Italia of 2003, served as a mentor for this year's contestants and largely influenced the direction of the program to captivate Generation Z, those born between the late 1990s and early 2000s. As a result, Miss Italia 2021 is the first to be broadcast entirely on social media and on the web to reach an audience of digital natives. The 30 finalists that were selected in Rome on November 29 th and 30 th will gather in Venice, a city for dreamers that represents the key themes of creativity, sustainability, wellness,for the grand finale on December 19 th.

"We are excited to broadcast the closing night of Miss Italia on Helbiz Live," said Patrizia Mirigliani, former Miss Italia of 2003. "Streaming is one of the preferred communication tools of the younger generation and will allow us to engage with them more than ever before.

The Miss Italia and Miss Italia Social winners will be announced on @Crown.Revolution, the official Instagram that spotlights all finalists, highlighting their dreams, aspirations and values for a generation that changes, redesigns and expands the concept of beauty.

"At Helbiz Live, we are working continuously to provide our customers with the content they like to view most. We have enthusiastically embraced the Miss Italia project and are proud of this season's contestants, who have expressed such highly innovative and inspiring ideas. We are thrilled to be the first exclusive digital broadcaster of Miss Italia, a widely followed and famous event that symbolizes Italian style and beauty, and stream the most important night of the event on our platform," said Matteo Mammì, CEO of Helbiz Media.

Helbiz and Miss Italia share similar values ​​including a focus on sustainability and well-being, in addition to their continued commitment to improving lives.

Helbiz Live, the innovative OTT platform for streaming sports and entertainment content, managed by Helbiz Media, is available on all mobile devices, tablets, PCs and smart TVs. To access the contents and the live broadcast of Miss Italia, simply download the Helbiz Live app from the Google Play Store or the Apple Store and register. Though Helbiz Live is a subscription based platform, the Miss Italia finale will be free to stream for all registered users.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021, the quarterly reports and Prospectus subsequently filed. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005437/en/